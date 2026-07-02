Axis Capital names Anand Bardhan Executive Director and Head of HR

Axis Capital has appointed Anand Bardhan as Executive Director and Head of Human Resources, strengthening its leadership team as the financial services firm sharpens its focus on talent, organisational capability and long-term growth.





In his new role, Bardhan will lead the company's human resources function, overseeing people strategy, talent development, leadership capability and organisational effectiveness initiatives designed to support Axis Capital's business priorities. The appointment was announced by the company.





Leadership mandate centres on talent and organisational growth





The appointment places Bardhan at the helm of the company's people agenda at a time when financial services firms continue to invest in leadership pipelines and workforce capabilities to support business expansion.





According to the company, his responsibilities will include driving:





Enterprise-wide people strategy

Talent management and leadership development

Organisational effectiveness initiatives

People programmes aligned with business growth





The company said the appointment reflects its continued emphasis on strengthening leadership capabilities, fostering an innovative and collaborative culture, and building a future-ready organisation.





More than two decades across HR leadership





Bardhan brings more than 25 years of experience spanning the pharmaceutical, healthcare, banking, consulting and industrial sectors. Throughout his career, he has led strategic HR initiatives focused on talent acquisition, talent management, business partnering, leadership development and organisational transformation.





Before joining Axis Capital, he spent more than eight years at Axis Bank, where he held several senior HR leadership positions.





His most recent role was:





Senior Vice President and Head of Talent Acquisition & Centre of Excellence, leading enterprise-wide talent acquisition strategy and capability building.





Previously, he served as:





Head of Business Partnering & Acquisition, where he partnered with business leaders to align people strategy with organisational priorities and workforce effectiveness.





Career spans banking, consulting and manufacturing





Prior to Axis Bank, Bardhan held leadership positions across multiple industries, building expertise in both strategic HR and commercial operations.





His career includes roles at:





FMC Corporation , where he served as HR Head for India & South West Asia

, where he served as Crystal Crop Protection Limited , as Group Chief Human Resources Officer

, as MSD , where he spent more than 17 years , progressing through several HR leadership roles before becoming Director, HR & DE&I Lead for India

, where he spent more than , progressing through several HR leadership roles before becoming BASF , where he worked as Talent Lead , overseeing talent management initiatives across South Asia

, where he worked as , overseeing talent management initiatives across South Asia Korn Ferry International , leading HR and solutions delivery assignments

, leading HR and solutions delivery assignments Capgemini India Pvt Ltd , focusing on talent acquisition, learning and development, and performance management

, focusing on talent acquisition, learning and development, and performance management Idea Cellular Ltd, where he began his HR career





His earlier commercial assignments at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Novartis and Cipla also provided frontline business experience before moving into senior human resources leadership.





Academic credentials and leadership experience





Bardhan holds an MBA in Human Resources from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta). He is also an alumnus of Maharshi Dayanand University.





According to the company, his cross-sector experience in banking, consulting, industrial and life sciences businesses positions him to lead the next phase of Axis Capital's people strategy.





Company continues to strengthen leadership capabilities





Axis Capital Limited is one of India's financial services firms offering investment banking and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. Formed through the amalgamation of Axis and ENAM Securities, the company provides capital market, advisory and financial solutions across sectors.





As organisations continue to compete for specialised talent while adapting to changing workforce expectations, leadership appointments in human resources remain central to building organisational capability. Bardhan's appointment reflects Axis Capital's continued investment in strengthening its people leadership as it supports future business growth.