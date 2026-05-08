Bajaj Finserv Health appoints Deepak J Matai as CEO

Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd has appointed Deepak J Matai as chief executive officer, strengthening the leadership team at the health-tech subsidiary as the company looks to scale its integrated healthcare and financing platform.





The appointment was announced by Bajaj Finserv on Thursday. The company said Matai brings more than 25 years of experience across financial services, insurance and consumer businesses.





Bajaj Finserv Health operates as the group’s healthcare platform, offering preventive and personalised care, wellness plans, healthcare financing and partner-led medical services.





Matai joins the company from CPP Group, where he served as chief executive for India, Bangladesh and Malaysia.





Leadership experience spans banking and insurance





According to the company statement, Matai led distribution partnerships, customer propositions and large-scale operational functions during his tenure at CPP Group.





Before joining CPP Group, he held senior leadership positions at Barclays and SBI Cards, building experience across consumer finance and financial services businesses.





The appointment comes as health-tech firms increasingly focus on combining healthcare delivery with financing, insurance and digital wellness services to improve accessibility and affordability.





Key details around the appointment include:





• Deepak J Matai appointed chief executive officer of Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd

• More than 25 years of leadership experience across BFSI and consumer sectors

• Former CEO for CPP Group’s India, Bangladesh and Malaysia operations

• Previous leadership roles at Barclays and SBI Cards

• Bajaj Finserv Health operates across preventive care, wellness and healthcare financing





Bajaj Finserv highlights healthcare opportunity





Commenting on the appointment, Bajaj Finserv chairman and managing director Sanjiv Bajaj pointed to the scale of India’s healthcare gap and long-term market opportunity.





“India has 16 per cent of the world's population but accounts for just 1 per cent of global healthcare spending, making it one of the most important and fast-growing opportunities of our time,” Bajaj said in the statement.





He added that Bajaj Finserv Health was created to bring together healthcare providers, services and payers on a unified platform aimed at improving access and convenience for consumers.





“Bajaj Finserv Health was built as a health-tech platform to bring providers, services and payers together, and make healthcare more accessible and seamless,” he said.





The comments reflect broader industry efforts to digitise healthcare access while expanding financing options for medical services and wellness products.





Health-tech platforms deepen financial integration





The appointment also highlights the growing convergence between healthcare and financial services in India’s digital economy.





Companies operating in the sector are increasingly integrating diagnostics, consultations, insurance, wellness management and healthcare loans into single consumer platforms.





Industry executives have argued that rising healthcare demand, growing insurance penetration and digital adoption are reshaping how healthcare services are delivered and financed.





Matai’s background across banking, consumer finance and partnerships may support Bajaj Finserv Health’s efforts to strengthen ecosystem tie-ups and expand customer reach.





The company did not disclose additional strategic changes linked to the appointment, but the leadership transition comes at a time when competition is intensifying across India’s health-tech and digital healthcare segments.