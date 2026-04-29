Bata India appoints Sudakshina Ghosh as VP HR, SVP Uttam Kumar resigns

Bata India has announced changes to its senior management, appointing Sudakshina Ghosh as Vice President for Human Resources while accepting the resignation of Uttam Kumar, Senior Vice President for Merchandising and Replenishment.





The developments, disclosed under regulatory requirements, will take effect in May 2026 and reflect adjustments to the company’s leadership structure.





HR leadership strengthened with new appointment





Ghosh is set to join the company on or before May 25, 2026, in a full-time role, according to disclosures reported by ScanX.





Key details of the appointment:

Designation: Vice President, Human Resources

Joining timeline: On or before May 25, 2026

Experience: More than 18 years in HR leadership roles

Previous roles: Country HR Head at GSK Vietnam since 2022; earlier roles within the Asian Paints group

Her experience spans talent strategy, organisational development and HR operations across domestic and international markets.





She holds an MBA in Human Resources and an undergraduate degree in engineering, combining academic training with operational leadership experience.





Senior merchandising executive to exit





At the same time, Uttam Kumar has stepped down from his role as Senior Vice President for Merchandising and Replenishment.





Details of the resignation:

Effective date: May 1, 2026

Reason: To pursue opportunities outside the organisation

The exit marks a change in the company’s merchandising leadership, though no immediate successor has been disclosed in the filing cited by ScanX.





Regulatory disclosure and governance context





The company communicated the changes to stock exchanges in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s listing obligations and disclosure requirements.





The disclosure was submitted to:

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India

Calcutta Stock Exchange

This ensures that changes in senior management personnel are formally recorded and made available to investors and stakeholders.





Leadership changes reflect organisational priorities





The simultaneous appointment and resignation indicate a recalibration of leadership roles as the company continues to align its organisational structure with business needs.





The addition of a senior HR leader suggests a focus on strengthening people strategy and organisational capabilities, while the merchandising exit reflects a transition in another key function.





Bata India’s leadership adjustments come at a time when consumer-facing companies are navigating shifting demand patterns and evolving workforce priorities.





While the immediate impact of the changes will depend on execution, the combination of fresh HR leadership and internal restructuring signals an ongoing effort to align talent strategy with business direction.