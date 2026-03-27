Beyond Air names Robert Goodman as CEO as Steve Lisi resigns

Beyond Air has appointed Robert Goodman as its new chief executive officer following the resignation of long-serving CEO Steve Lisi, marking a leadership transition at the medical device and biopharmaceutical company.





Lisi stepped down from his role and the board of directors effective March 27 to pursue other opportunities, according to a company announcement reported by Reuters.





A LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AFTER NEARLY A DECADE





Lisi’s exit comes after nine years at the helm, during which he led the company through key milestones, including the development and commercial launch of its LungFit PH system.





The product, which uses nitric oxide technology, has received both FDA approval and CE Mark certification for treating neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure.





His tenure also coincided with Beyond Air’s transition into a commercial-stage company, focused on expanding applications of nitric oxide across respiratory, neurological and oncology indications.





INTERNAL SUCCESSION AND CONTINUITY





Goodman, who previously served as chief commercial officer and a board member, takes over with immediate effect.





His appointment reflects a continuity-driven succession, with the company opting for an internal candidate familiar with its commercial strategy and product pipeline.





Goodman joined Beyond Air’s board in June 2025 and was appointed chief commercial officer in November the same year. His prior experience includes leadership roles at BioTelemetry, Philips Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Pfizer.





He is also a board member at wearable health technology firm Fourth Frontier and has a background as a retired U.S. Army officer.





“I am honoured by the Board’s trust and excited to lead Beyond Air into this next chapter,” Goodman said, adding that the company sees opportunities to expand adoption of its nitric oxide technology in both domestic and international markets.





BUSINESS CONTEXT AND MARKET POSITION





The leadership change comes at a critical juncture for Beyond Air.





The company, which currently has a market capitalisation of about $7.27 million, is trading near its 52-week low, reflecting ongoing financial and operational challenges.





Despite this, analysts have pointed to expected sales growth and a potential path to profitability in the near term, according to InvestingPro analysis cited by Reuters.





Beyond Air reported progress in its recent earnings update, including higher revenue and reduced operating expenses, though it continues to post net losses.





At the same time, its subsidiary Beyond Cancer has been advancing early-stage clinical trials exploring nitric oxide as a treatment for solid tumours.





STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AHEAD





The company said it does not expect any disruption to operations, customer relationships or strategic priorities during the transition.





The focus for the new leadership will likely centre on scaling commercial adoption of its core products, advancing clinical programmes, and improving financial performance.





As People Matters has observed in its coverage of leadership transitions in healthcare and life sciences, companies at the commercialisation stage often prioritise leaders with strong go-to-market expertise to drive the next phase of growth.





Goodman’s commercial background aligns with this shift, suggesting a sharper focus on execution and market expansion.





WHAT COMES NEXT





The leadership change positions Beyond Air for its next phase, where execution will be critical.





With regulatory approvals in place and early signs of revenue traction, the company’s immediate challenge will be to translate technological capability into sustained commercial success.





The transition also underscores a broader pattern across the sector—where leadership shifts increasingly reflect the need to move from innovation to scale.