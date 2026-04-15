Biocon names Karthik SM as HR head for India, Malaysia and emerging markets

Biocon has appointed Karthik SM as Head of Human Resources for India, Malaysia and emerging markets, expanding his role across key geographies as the company continues to scale its global operations.





The move reflects Biocon’s efforts to strengthen HR leadership across regions amid increasing operational complexity and workforce demands.





Expanded mandate across multiple markets





In his new role, Karthik SM will oversee human resource strategy and operations across India, Malaysia and other emerging markets, with a focus on aligning workforce capabilities with business growth.





His responsibilities include workforce planning, talent deployment and employee engagement initiatives, particularly across geographically dispersed teams operating under varied regulatory and market conditions.





The expanded mandate signals a shift towards more integrated HR leadership as companies manage cross-border operations and talent pipelines.





Rising importance of regional HR leadership





The appointment comes at a time when pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding manufacturing, research and commercial footprints across markets.





Managing talent across multiple regions has become increasingly complex, requiring stronger HR structures to address regulatory requirements, workforce mobility and specialised skill needs.





For companies like Biocon, which operate across diverse markets, HR leadership is evolving from a support function to a strategic enabler of growth and operational efficiency.





Internal experience and global exposure





Karthik SM brings extensive experience within the Biocon group, having previously held leadership roles at Biocon Biologics.





His earlier responsibilities included serving as HR Head for Global Operations and Global Head of Talent Acquisition, where he was involved in large-scale hiring and workforce management initiatives.





Prior to joining Biocon, he held senior HR roles at IQVIA and Accenture, focusing on talent strategy and organisational transformation across global teams.





Aligning talent strategy with growth ambitions





Biocon’s decision to expand Karthik SM’s role highlights a broader trend in the life sciences sector, where talent strategy is increasingly tied to business expansion and innovation goals.





As companies navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and rising demand for specialised capabilities, the ability to deploy and manage talent effectively across regions has become critical.





The effectiveness of this leadership structure will play a key role in supporting Biocon’s growth trajectory across established and emerging markets, particularly as competition for skilled talent intensifies.