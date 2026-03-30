Biocon names Shreehas Tambe CEO, replacing Siddharth Mittal

Biocon has appointed Shreehas Pradeep Tambe as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, replacing Siddharth Mittal, as the company enters a new phase of structural integration and global expansion.





The appointment, effective April 1, 2026, follows approval by the Board and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, according to a company announcement. Mittal will step down at the end of March after more than a decade with the company and transition to another role within the Biocon Group.





LEADERSHIP SHIFT AT A STRATEGIC MOMENT





The transition comes at a pivotal point for Biocon, as it completes the integration of Biocon Biologics into the parent entity, creating a unified operating structure across its biosimilars and generics businesses.





The combined platform is designed to enhance scale and competitiveness in global markets, particularly in areas such as diabetes, oncology, immunology and complex generics.





Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the integration would help build a “globally scaled biopharma enterprise,” adding that Tambe had been closely involved in key strategic milestones, including the acquisition and integration of the Viatris biosimilars business.





Tambe brings nearly three decades of experience within Biocon, having joined as a management trainee and risen through multiple leadership roles. Most recently, he led Biocon Biologics, where the business emerged as one of the world’s top biosimilars players by revenue and scale.





His track record includes overseeing global expansion, building integrated manufacturing capabilities, and driving large-scale acquisitions, positioning him to lead the newly combined organisation.





In his statement, Tambe said he would focus on consolidating operations, strengthening the company’s foundation, and accelerating sustainable growth as Biocon expands its global footprint.





BROADER LEADERSHIP REALIGNMENT





The CEO transition is accompanied by changes in the senior leadership team. Kedar Upadhye has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, as part of efforts to align leadership with the company’s integrated structure.





The reshuffle reflects a broader organisational reset, with Biocon seeking to streamline decision-making and improve execution as it brings together its biologics and generics businesses under one umbrella.





Mazumdar-Shaw also acknowledged Mittal’s contributions, noting his role in shaping the company’s growth trajectory since joining in 2013.





The leadership change underscores Biocon’s shift from expansion to integration, as it seeks to translate scale into sustained global competitiveness.





For Biocon, the immediate challenge will be to deliver on the promise of its integrated model—balancing innovation, cost efficiency, and market expansion in an increasingly competitive biopharma landscape.