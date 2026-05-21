Borosil appoints Rituraj Sharma as CEO in leadership restructuring

Borosil has announced a leadership restructuring that separates the roles of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with Rituraj Sharma appointed as Chief Executive Officer effective May 20, 2026.





The decision was approved during a Board meeting held on May 19 and follows the recommendation of the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee, according to a regulatory filing reviewed by ScanX.





As part of the transition, Shreevar Kheruka has been re-designated from Managing Director and CEO to Managing Director.





The company clarified that the restructuring does not alter the composition of the Board of Directors.





Company veteran elevated to top executive role





Sharma has spent more than two decades with Borosil and most recently served as President and Senior Management Personnel before being elevated to the CEO role.





According to the company disclosure, his experience spans:





Business operations

Sales and distribution

Marketing

Strategic management

Technology adoption initiatives





During his tenure, Sharma has led several internal transformation efforts, including category expansion, sales process improvements and digital adoption strategies.





The appointment reflects Borosil’s focus on strengthening operational leadership as competition intensifies across consumer products and homeware categories.





Leadership roles formally separated





The restructuring formally separates executive management responsibilities between the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer positions.





Kheruka, who will continue as Managing Director, previously held the combined role of Managing Director and CEO.





The company also disclosed that Kheruka is the son of Pradeep Kumar Kheruka, the Non-Executive Chairman of the company.





Key leadership changes include:





Executive New designation Effective date Previous designation Rituraj Sharma Chief Executive Officer May 20, 2026 President & Senior Management Personnel Shreevar Kheruka Managing Director May 20, 2026 Managing Director & CEO





The appointments were made pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.





Educational and operational background





Sharma is a management graduate from the University of Bombay and has completed a Senior Management Programme at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.





Over the years, he has been closely involved in Borosil’s efforts to expand into new product categories and strengthen operational efficiency through technology integration.





The leadership transition comes as consumer-facing companies increasingly focus on supply chain modernisation, digital retail expansion and brand-led category growth.





Borosil enters next phase of operational leadership





The restructuring signals Borosil’s intent to strengthen executive oversight while maintaining continuity within its leadership team.





Separating the roles of Managing Director and CEO is often viewed as part of broader governance and operational evolution within listed companies, particularly during phases of business expansion and organisational scaling.





With Sharma taking charge of day-to-day executive leadership and Kheruka continuing in the Managing Director role, Borosil is expected to continue focusing on category growth, operational transformation and market expansion across its consumer business portfolio.