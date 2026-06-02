Brajesh Kumar Singh named MD & CEO of Canara Bank until 2029

Canara Bank has appointed Brajesh Kumar Singh as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with his tenure set to run until his superannuation on 30 April 2029 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.





The appointment, announced by the bank on Monday, fills a leadership vacancy that emerged following the retirement of former MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju in December 2025.





Singh's appointment follows a recommendation by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) and subsequent approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The government notified the appointment on 30 May.





The leadership change comes at a significant time for Canara Bank, which remains one of India's largest public sector lenders with total business of ₹28.06 trillion in FY26.





Appointment concludes interim leadership phase





Following Raju's retirement, Canara Bank had entrusted additional charge of the MD and CEO position to Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, the bank's Executive Director.





According to the bank, Ahluwalia held the additional responsibility from 1 January 2026 until 31 March 2026 or until a regular appointment was made.





The appointment of Singh now provides long-term leadership stability at the lender as it continues to pursue growth, digital transformation and operational efficiency initiatives.





Brings more than three decades of banking experience





Singh joins Canara Bank with over 30 years of experience across multiple banking functions and leadership roles.





Throughout his career, he has worked in areas including:





• Corporate credit

• Retail banking

• Human resources

• Business development

• Strategic operations





His experience spans both customer-facing and operational leadership functions, providing exposure to key areas of banking management and business growth.





Moves from Indian Bank leadership team





Before joining Canara Bank, Singh served as Executive Director at Indian Bank.





During his tenure, he was involved in initiatives focused on:





• Business growth and expansion

• Governance and compliance frameworks

• Digital transformation

• Operational improvement programmes





His experience in steering transformation and governance initiatives is expected to support Canara Bank's strategic priorities as the banking sector continues to evolve through technology adoption and changing customer expectations.





Academic and professional credentials





Singh's educational and professional qualifications reflect a blend of banking and management expertise.





He is:





• A graduate in Agriculture from the Allahabad Agriculture Institute

• An MBA in Finance

• A Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers

• A participant in the Executive Leadership Development Programme at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore





Leadership transition at a major public sector lender





Canara Bank occupies a significant position within India's banking system and continues to expand its business footprint across retail, corporate and digital banking segments.





The lender reported total business of ₹28.06 trillion in FY26, underscoring its scale within the public sector banking landscape.





Shares of Canara Bank closed 2% lower at ₹128.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday, the day the appointment was announced.