Brinton Pharmaceuticals appoints Sathya Narayanan as CEO for India and JPAC

Brinton Pharmaceuticals has appointed Sathya Narayanan as Chief Executive Officer for its India Cluster and JPAC, or Japan Asia Pacific Cluster, strengthening the company’s leadership team across some of its fastest-growing healthcare markets.





The appointment comes as Brinton Pharmaceuticals continues to expand its presence in dermatology, prescription therapies and specialty healthcare solutions across India and neighbouring Asian markets.





The company said the region remains central to its long-term growth strategy, particularly as demand rises for research-driven formulations and science-led healthcare products.





Leadership appointment reinforces regional expansion plans





Narayanan brings more than two decades of experience across pharmaceuticals and dermatology-focused healthcare businesses.





Before joining Brinton Pharmaceuticals, he served as Managing Director at Galderma India and Emcutix, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s regional footprint and strengthening its dermatology portfolio across South Asia.





During his tenure at Galderma India, the company expanded access to globally recognised dermatology therapies and scientific collaborations focused on improving treatment standards and medical excellence.





His appointment reflects Brinton Pharmaceuticals’ increasing emphasis on scaling operations across high-growth healthcare markets in Asia.





Company focuses on innovation-led healthcare growth





Commenting on the leadership transition, Rahulkumar Darda said India and neighbouring markets continue to serve as major growth engines for the company.





He added that Narayanan’s strategic leadership and industry expertise would support Brinton’s next phase of expansion across dermatology and specialty healthcare segments.





Key areas of focus for the company include:





Dermatology therapies

Prescription healthcare products

Advanced pharmaceutical formulations

Research-driven healthcare innovation

Expansion across India and Asia Pacific markets





The company has been strengthening its portfolio of science-backed consumer and prescription healthcare brands as competition intensifies across India’s pharmaceutical and dermatology sectors.





Narayanan brings industry and regulatory experience





Apart from his corporate leadership experience, Narayanan has also served on the Executive Committee of the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India.





He has additionally chaired committees focused on:





Medical affairs

Regulatory strategy

Legal and industry initiatives





His experience across medical, commercial and regulatory functions is expected to support Brinton’s expansion strategy across multiple healthcare categories.





Speaking on his appointment, Narayanan said Brinton’s innovation-led approach and global ambitions made it an attractive organisation to join at a significant stage of growth.





He also highlighted the broader opportunity within India and neighbouring markets to improve healthcare access and deliver differentiated therapies to patients.