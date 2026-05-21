CarTrade Tech names former OLX India HR leader Gaurav Sirohi as CHRO

CarTrade Tech has appointed Gaurav Sirohi as its new Group Chief Human Resources Officer, adding an experienced HR and transformation leader to its executive team as the company continues expanding its automotive technology and marketplace operations.





Sirohi joins the company with leadership experience across technology, digital marketplaces, healthcare, manufacturing, consulting and renewable energy sectors.





In his new role, he will oversee people strategy, talent management and organisational development across the company’s multi-brand automotive platform business.





CarTrade Tech operates several automotive platforms and services, including CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.





The company provides technology-enabled services for vehicle buying, selling and marketplace operations across customer, dealership and OEM segments.





Leadership appointment supports expansion plans





The appointment comes as digital automotive platforms continue focusing on workforce capability, technology-led scaling and organisational transformation amid growing competition in the online mobility and vehicle commerce market.





According to details shared by the company, Sirohi brings expertise across:





• HR transformation and organisational development

• Talent strategy and leadership capability building

• Succession planning and culture transformation

• Workforce planning and employee engagement

• Employer branding and retention strategy





Experience across OLX India and global technology teams





Before joining CarTrade Tech, Sirohi served as Chief Human Resources Officer at OLX India, where he led the company’s people strategy and organisational transformation initiatives.





Earlier within the broader OLX Group, he held several senior HR leadership roles, including HR Director for Product, Data and Technology and Associate Director, Human Resources.





During his time at OLX Group, he worked across India and Europe on talent and workforce initiatives tied to product, data and technology operations.





His responsibilities included:





• Leading HR strategy for technology and product hubs

• Supporting hyper-growth talent initiatives

• Strengthening diversity and inclusion programmes

• Driving succession planning and retention efforts

• Aligning HR strategy with business growth priorities





The experience is likely to be relevant as CarTrade Tech continues scaling operations across multiple automotive and digital commerce businesses.





Career spans consulting, manufacturing and healthcare sectors





Before OLX, Sirohi worked as Vice President, HR at Rays Power Infra Limited, where he led HR transformation initiatives and workforce strategy for a workforce of more than 700 employees.

According to the company details, he also worked directly with the co-founder on leadership and people management initiatives.





Sirohi additionally co-founded euHReka Consulting LLP, focusing on employer branding, employee value proposition and culture transformation advisory services.





Earlier in his career, he held HR leadership roles at BD (Becton Dickinson), where he worked on:





• HR business partnering

• Talent acquisition and workforce planning

• Organisational design

• Employee engagement initiatives

• Succession management and HR transformation





He also worked at Escorts Limited and Fresenius Kabi, gaining experience in industrial relations, manufacturing HR operations and organisational capability development.





Sirohi completed his MBA in Human Resources from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies.