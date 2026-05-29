Castrol India appoints Saugata Basuray as Managing Director for five-year term

Castrol India Limited has appointed Saugata Basuray, currently Whole-time Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer, as its Managing Director for a five-year term beginning June 1, 2026.





The appointment places a seasoned company insider at the helm of the lubricant manufacturer after more than two decades in leadership roles spanning sales, marketing and business operations across the Castrol network in India and overseas.





Basuray succeeds to the role after serving as Interim CEO and holding several senior positions within the Castrol and bp ecosystem throughout his career.





Veteran executive takes on top leadership role





Castrol India said Basuray brings more than 26 years of experience across multiple business functions and geographies.





An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), he joined Castrol India after completing his MBA and steadily advanced through the organisation's leadership ranks.





His early assignments included serving as:





• Executive Assistant to the Managing Director of Castrol India

• Regional Vice President at bp





The roles provided exposure to both operational leadership and strategic decision-making within the wider Castrol and bp network.





International assignments shaped career path





A significant phase of Basuray's career came in 2008 when he moved to Castrol's global headquarters in the UK.





According to the company, he was part of the marketing team that helped build Castrol EDGE into a global power brand, contributing to the lubricant maker's international brand strategy.





After returning to India, he took on a series of leadership responsibilities across commercial and marketing functions.





Key positions held by Basuray include:





• Leadership of Castrol India's B2B sales business

• Head of Marketing for Castrol India

• Managing Director of Castrol Philippines between 2013 and 2017

• Head of Castrol's joint venture operations in Indonesia





The assignments provided experience across mature and emerging markets while strengthening his exposure to customer, distribution and business transformation strategies.





Led transformation of consumer business





Before becoming Interim CEO, Basuray served as Whole-time Director and Head of B2C Business at Castrol India.





In that role, he oversaw a multi-year transformation of the company's go-to-market strategy and played a key role in expanding Castrol's distribution reach.





According to the company, the initiatives focused on:





• Modernising route-to-market operations

• Strengthening customer access and market coverage

• Expanding the distribution network across rural India

• Enhancing the company's consumer-facing business operations





The experience positioned him at the centre of Castrol India's efforts to deepen market penetration and strengthen its retail footprint.





Academic and technical background





Basuray combines management and engineering qualifications.





His educational credentials include:





• An MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)

• An engineering degree from the University of Pune





The blend of technical and business training has supported a career spanning commercial leadership, brand management and operational strategy.





Continuity at a pivotal time





The appointment signals leadership continuity for Castrol India, with a company veteran taking charge after building experience across several parts of the organisation and the wider Castrol network.





Having worked across India, the United Kingdom, the Philippines and Indonesia, Basuray brings a combination of local market knowledge and international exposure to the role.





As Managing Director, he will now oversee Castrol India's next phase of growth, drawing on decades of experience in sales, marketing, distribution and business leadership within one of the country's best-known lubricant brands.