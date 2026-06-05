Chandrakant Kumbhani named CEO of Ambuja Foundation

Ambuja Foundation has appointed Chandrakant Kumbhani as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition at one of India's prominent community development organisations.





Kumbhani succeeds Pearl Tiwari, who played a key role in shaping the Foundation's work in rural transformation, sustainability and community development over the years.





The appointment was announced by the Foundation on June 4, with Kumbhani expressing gratitude to the organisation's Chairman and Board for their confidence in his leadership. He also acknowledged Tiwari's contribution to building the Foundation's legacy and said he looked forward to working with teams, partners and communities to further strengthen its impact across India.





Leadership transition follows decades of service





Kumbhani brings more than two decades of experience within the Ambuja ecosystem, having held several leadership positions focused on community development and rural empowerment.





Prior to his appointment as CEO, he served as Chief Operating Officer, Community Development, from 2023 to 2026, overseeing strategic operations and development programmes across multiple states.





His progression through the organisation includes:





• Chief Operating Officer, Community Development (2023–2026)

• Vice President, Community Development (2021–2023)

• General Manager (2005–2021)





Throughout his tenure, he has been associated with programmes spanning sustainable livelihoods, natural resource management, women's empowerment, education, healthcare and skill development.





Focus on rural transformation and sustainability





According to information shared by Ambuja Foundation and reported by TheCSRUniverse, Kumbhani has been involved in several initiatives aimed at strengthening rural communities through long-term development models.





His work has focused on improving economic opportunities, supporting community institutions and advancing sustainable development practices across regions where the Foundation operates.





Beyond his operational responsibilities, Kumbhani has also participated in industry forums and CSR-focused platforms, sharing perspectives on sustainability, social impact and community development.





Areas of development work associated with Kumbhani





• Sustainable livelihoods

• Natural resource management

• Women's empowerment

• Skill development

• Healthcare initiatives

• Education programmes

• Community-led development models





Academic background supports development expertise





Kumbhani's professional career is supported by an academic background in agriculture and sustainability.





He holds a Bachelor of Technology in Agricultural Engineering from Gujarat Agricultural University, providing him with technical knowledge related to agricultural systems and rural development.





He also completed a Diploma in CSR and Sustainability through the Swedish Institute Management Program, strengthening his understanding of responsible business practices and sustainable community engagement.





Ambuja Foundation's role in community development





Over the years, Ambuja Foundation has established itself as a significant player in India's development sector, working across multiple social and environmental themes.





The Foundation's programmes focus on:





• Water resource management

• Agriculture and livestock development

• Women's empowerment

• Health and sanitation

• Education

• Skill development

• Climate resilience





Its watershed development and water conservation initiatives have supported water security efforts in drought-prone regions, while livelihood programmes have sought to improve income opportunities for farming and rural households.





The organisation has also supported self-help groups, entrepreneurship initiatives and community institutions aimed at fostering long-term social and economic development.





New chapter for the Foundation





Kumbhani's appointment comes at a time when community development organisations are increasingly focusing on resilience, sustainability and inclusive growth.





As he assumes leadership of Ambuja Foundation, attention will be on how the organisation builds upon its existing programmes while expanding its impact across rural India.





With extensive institutional knowledge and a long history within the organisation, Kumbhani is expected to guide the Foundation's next phase of work in community development, sustainability and rural transformation.