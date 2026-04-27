Cholamandalam MS appoints Parthasarathi V to lead HRBP function

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance has appointed Parthasarathi V as Head of HR Business Partner, strengthening its leadership bench in people strategy and HR operations, according to company information.





In his new role, Parthasarathi will work closely with business leaders and teams across the organisation to deliver people strategies aligned with business outcomes. His remit spans talent acquisition, workforce planning, employee engagement, HR service delivery and capability building.





Focus on business-aligned HR execution





The appointment underscores the company’s focus on embedding HR more deeply within business decision-making. Parthasarathi is expected to enable leadership teams with structured HR interventions aimed at improving organisational performance and supporting growth.





His role centres on aligning people practices with operational priorities, a key requirement as insurers continue to adapt to evolving market conditions and workforce expectations.





Experience across insurance and services sectors





Parthasarathi joins after more than nine years at Kotak Life Insurance, where he held several senior HR leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Channel HR Head, supporting HR priorities across business channels and strengthening talent and people frameworks.





Earlier in his tenure, he held roles including Senior Vice President, Vice President Human Resources, Senior Associate Vice President and AVP Zonal HR for South India. In his zonal role, he led talent acquisition and talent management for sales channels across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, while overseeing HR service delivery.





Before Kotak Life, he worked at AGS Health in talent engagement roles, focusing on employee initiatives and HR support for business teams in Chennai.





He also spent over a decade at Infosys BPO, where he managed HR processes across the employee lifecycle, workforce planning and reporting for business stakeholders.





Academic and organisational context





Parthasarathi holds a postgraduate certification in human resource management from XLRI Jamshedpur.





Cholamandalam MS General Insurance is a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo. The company operates in India’s general insurance sector, combining domestic market presence with international underwriting expertise.





The move signals continued investment in HR capability as insurers seek to strengthen talent frameworks and organisational agility in a competitive market.