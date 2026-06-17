Cipla appoints Shivam Puri as CEO of One India Business

Cipla has appointed Shivam Puri, currently Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cipla Health, as Chief Executive Officer of its One India Business, strengthening its leadership team at a time when the pharmaceutical company continues to expand across healthcare and consumer wellness segments.





According to a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, Puri's appointment will take effect on July 1, 2026.





The move elevates a leader who has played a central role in building Cipla's consumer healthcare business over the past several years and reflects the company's preference for promoting proven internal talent into key leadership positions.





A leader shaped by healthcare and consumer brands





Puri brings more than 23 years of experience across the healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.





Before joining Cipla Health in 2019, he held senior leadership roles at:





Hindustan Unilever

Jubilant FoodWorks

ITC





His career spans consumer marketing, business strategy and commercial leadership, experience that Cipla is expected to leverage as it strengthens its domestic operations.





From startup venture to wellness business





Puri currently leads Cipla Health, the pharmaceutical company's wholly owned consumer healthcare subsidiary.





Since taking charge in 2019, he has overseen the expansion of the business across multiple consumer wellness categories, helping broaden its presence beyond traditional healthcare offerings.





According to the company, Cipla Health has expanded its portfolio across:





Smoking cessation

Pain care

Cough and cold products

Skin care

Hair care

Nutrition





During this period, the business evolved from a relatively small venture within the Cipla ecosystem into a significant player in India's fast-growing wellness market.





The company credited Puri with helping scale operations, strengthen category presence and build a broader consumer healthcare portfolio.





Strategic leadership transition





The appointment places Puri in charge of one of Cipla's most important growth engines.





While the company did not disclose additional details about the leadership transition, the move highlights the growing importance of leaders who can operate at the intersection of healthcare, consumer behaviour and brand building.





Puri's experience across both pharmaceutical and consumer-focused businesses gives him exposure to evolving customer expectations, distribution models and market dynamics, areas that are becoming increasingly important as healthcare companies expand beyond traditional prescription medicines.