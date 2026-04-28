Cohance Lifesciences hires ex-Cipla CEO Umang Vohra as group CEO

Cohance Lifesciences has appointed former Cipla chief executive Umang Vohra as its executive chairman and group CEO, marking a leadership transition aimed at accelerating growth. The appointment was disclosed in an exchange filing, which described the move as a strategic decision to guide the company’s next phase.





Vohra will assume the role of executive chairman from May 1, 2026, and take charge as group CEO from May 20, according to the filing. The Mumbai-listed contract development and manufacturing organisation, backed by Advent International, is positioning the leadership change as part of a broader transformation agenda.





Leadership transition and continuity





The appointment follows the exit of the company’s current chief, Sharma, who is stepping down due to personal reasons. The filing noted that he will continue in an advisory capacity for nine months to ensure a smooth transition.





Cohance said the leadership change is intended to strengthen execution and align the business for long-term value creation. In a statement cited in the filing, Vohra said he sees strong potential in the platform’s capabilities and leadership base.





“I believe deeply in the long-term value creation potential of this platform. Cohance’s technology offerings, depth of its R&D talent, and the quality of the leadership team already in place provide a strong foundation,” he said, reported VC Circle.





Track record in pharma leadership





Vohra joins Cohance after serving as CEO and managing director of Cipla since 2016. During his tenure, he led the company’s strategy, financial performance, and operational priorities, including investments in digital capabilities and manufacturing scale.





His departure from Cipla is part of a planned succession, with group chief operating officer Achin Gupta stepping into the leadership role at the company, as reported in the filing.

Key highlights from Vohra’s career include:





Over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical sector

in the pharmaceutical sector Leadership of strategic growth and innovation initiatives at Cipla

at Cipla Oversight of digital and manufacturing capability expansion

Prior experience at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, where he spent nearly 14 years





At Dr. Reddy’s, Vohra held multiple senior roles, including executive vice president and head of North America generics, and also served as chief financial officer, contributing to strategy and business development.





Strategic intent behind the appointment





Cohance’s decision to bring in a seasoned industry executive reflects a focus on scaling its contract development and manufacturing platform. The company’s positioning within the CDMO segment places emphasis on research capabilities, manufacturing expertise, and client partnerships.





The exchange filing characterised the appointment as a deliberate step to strengthen leadership as the business enters a new growth phase.





The leadership change comes at a time when pharmaceutical manufacturing and development services are seeing increased demand, driven by innovation in therapies and global supply chain shifts. For Cohance, execution under new leadership will be central to translating its platform capabilities into sustained growth.





Vohra’s appointment signals a move towards experienced leadership to navigate scale, complexity, and competitive pressures in the CDMO space.