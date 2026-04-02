DMart parent Avenue Supermarts names Anshul Asawa CEO and MD

Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of retail chain DMart, has appointed Anshul Asawa as its chief executive officer and managing director, marking the completion of a planned leadership transition following the exit of Ignatius Navil Noronha.





Asawa formally assumed charge this week, confirming the development in a LinkedIn post.









The appointment follows the end of Noronha’s tenure on January 31, 2026, after which Asawa stepped into the role as part of a structured, year-long succession plan.





Asawa had been named CEO-designate in March 2025, allowing for a phased transition in leadership at one of India’s most closely watched retail companies.





“Today, I am formally taking charge as CEO and Managing Director… The past year has been dedicated to onboarding and transitioning into this role in a well-planned and phased manner,” Asawa said.





CONTINUITY IN LEADERSHIP AND STRATEGY





In his first remarks after assuming office, Asawa acknowledged the foundations laid by the company’s leadership, including founder RK Damani and the management team led by Noronha.

He said he was “excited to contribute to the next phase of growth and impact” at the company, which has expanded to 500 stores nationwide.





The emphasis on continuity reflects Avenue Supermarts’ long-standing strategy of disciplined expansion and operational efficiency in India’s competitive retail market.





BACKGROUND AND EXPERIENCE





Asawa joined Avenue Supermarts after a nearly three-decade career at Unilever, where he held leadership roles across marketing, sales, digital commerce and general management in multiple geographies.





His experience in consumer goods and retail ecosystems is expected to support DMart’s next phase of growth, particularly as the company scales its physical footprint and adapts to evolving consumer behaviour.





The leadership transition comes at a time when India’s retail sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by changing consumption patterns, digital adoption and increased competition.