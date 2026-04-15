Dow names long-time insider Karen Carter as CEO

Dow has appointed Karen S. Carter as its next chief executive officer, marking a planned leadership transition as the company advances its ongoing transformation strategy.





Carter will assume the role on July 1, 2026, succeeding Jim Fitterling, who will transition to executive chairman of the board.





Planned succession signals continuity





The leadership change concludes what the company described as a multi-year succession planning process, aimed at ensuring stability while advancing long-term strategic priorities.





Richard Davis will continue as independent lead director, reinforcing governance continuity during the transition.





In a statement cited by Plastics Today, Davis credited Fitterling with leading Dow through a period of transformation, adding that Carter’s appointment reflects the board’s confidence in her ability to guide the company’s next phase of growth.





Transition follows cost reset and restructuring





The announcement comes against the backdrop of significant operational changes.





Earlier this year, Dow said it would eliminate 4,500 jobs as part of a cost-saving programme designed to improve productivity and shareholder returns. The company expects to incur $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion in one-time charges, including $600 million to $800 million in severance costs, according to Plastics Today.





The restructuring forms part of Dow’s broader “Transform to Outperform” strategy, which targets at least $2 billion in additional near-term earnings.





The company has also signalled plans to use artificial intelligence to streamline operations, reflecting a wider push towards efficiency and digital enablement.





Fitterling to focus on strategy and governance





Fitterling, who has served as CEO since 2018 and chairman since 2020, will move into a role focused on long-term strategy, governance, and external relationships.





Under his leadership, Dow repositioned itself following its separation from DowDuPont, navigated macroeconomic challenges, and sharpened its focus on higher-growth, demand-driven markets.





“Serving as CEO of Dow has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Fitterling said in a statement reported by Plastics Today, adding that the company has emerged stronger with a clearer strategic direction.





Carter brings deep operational experience





Carter steps into the top role with more than three decades of experience at Dow, most recently serving as chief operating officer.





In that capacity, she has overseen enterprise-wide operations, with a focus on performance, customer engagement, and innovation. Her leadership of the company’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment — its largest business — has been highlighted for driving growth through asset upgrades, capacity expansion, and circular economy initiatives.





“I am deeply honoured to assume the role of CEO and lead Dow into our next chapter,” Carter said, emphasising a continued focus on innovation, operational reliability, and long-term value creation.





Leadership shift aligns with next growth phase





The transition reflects Dow’s attempt to balance continuity in leadership with the demands of a changing industry, particularly as materials science companies adapt to sustainability pressures, cost constraints, and evolving customer expectations.





With restructuring underway and efficiency targets set, Carter’s appointment signals a shift towards execution and delivery in the next phase of the company’s strategy.





As Dow moves through its transformation programme, the effectiveness of this leadership transition will be measured by its ability to translate cost discipline and technological adoption into sustained earnings growth.