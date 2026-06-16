Fiserv names former JPMorgan payments chief Takis Georgakopoulos as CEO

Fiserv has appointed Takis Georgakopoulos as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately, marking a significant leadership transition at one of the world's largest payments and financial technology providers.





Georgakopoulos succeeds Mike Lyons, who has stepped down as CEO and board member to return to the banking sector as Chief Executive Officer of Truist Financial Corporation, according to a company announcement.





The appointment places a seasoned payments executive with extensive experience in technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and financial services at the helm of a company that serves financial institutions, merchants and businesses globally.





Internal succession plan takes effect





Georgakopoulos joined Fiserv in late 2024 and has held a series of senior leadership roles within the organisation.





Most recently, he served as Co-President overseeing Technology and Merchant Solutions. Prior to that, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer for Technology and Merchant Solutions.





According to Fiserv, he has been working across the company's Financial Solutions and Merchant Solutions businesses to support growth opportunities emerging from the convergence of payments, commerce and financial technology.





His appointment reflects an internal succession decision rather than an external leadership search.





Key milestones in Georgakopoulos' Fiserv journey include:





Joined Fiserv as Executive Vice President in 2024

Became Chief Operating Officer, Technology and Merchant Solutions, in April 2025

Appointed Co-President and Head of Merchant Solutions and Technology in December 2025

Named Chief Executive Officer and Board member in June 2026





Payments industry veteran steps into top role





Before joining Fiserv, Georgakopoulos served as Global Head of Payments at J.P. Morgan's Corporate & Investment Bank, where he oversaw technology, product, sales and operations across the payments business.





Earlier in his career, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, advising major financial institutions.





The combination of payments expertise, technology leadership and operational experience was highlighted by Fiserv's board as a key factor in the appointment.





Gordon Nixon, Chairman of the Fiserv Board of Directors, said Georgakopoulos had played an important role in modernising the company's merchant platform, expanding Clover and embedding artificial intelligence capabilities across the organisation since joining the business.





Nixon also said the board has confidence in Georgakopoulos' ability to execute the company's long-term strategy and One Fiserv action plan.





Focus remains on technology, AI and merchant solutions





Fiserv indicated that Georgakopoulos will continue to maintain close involvement with the Merchant Solutions business while overseeing broader enterprise operations.





The company said his priorities include delivering technology capabilities across the organisation and supporting customer outcomes through its merchant and financial services platforms.





In a statement, Georgakopoulos said he was honoured to lead the company and pointed to Fiserv's position across finance and commerce, its scale and its ability to connect financial institutions, merchants and consumers.





The leadership change comes as financial technology companies continue investing heavily in digital payments, artificial intelligence and infrastructure modernisation.





Company reaffirms financial outlook





Alongside the leadership announcement, Fiserv reaffirmed its previously issued financial guidance for 2026.





The company continues to expect:





Organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% in 2026

in 2026 Adjusted earnings per share between $8.00 and $8.30





The guidance was originally provided on 5 May 2026 and remains unchanged following the CEO transition.





Leadership handover comes during industry transformation





The appointment comes at a time when payments and financial services firms are navigating rapid technological change, growing competition and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence.





As a Fortune 500 company operating across payments, digital banking, merchant acquiring, account processing and e-commerce services, Fiserv plays a central role in the financial technology ecosystem.





With Georgakopoulos now leading the organisation, investors and industry observers will be watching how the company advances its technology roadmap, AI initiatives and merchant services strategy while maintaining its financial targets for 2026.





The leadership transition also highlights the growing demand for executives with deep expertise across payments, technology and artificial intelligence as financial services firms adapt to a rapidly evolving competitive landscape.