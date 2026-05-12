Former Aston Martin executive Simon Smith joins BMI Group as CHRO

BMI Group has appointed Simon Smith as its new Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, reinforcing the organisation’s push to strengthen its global people and transformation strategy.





Smith joins the building materials manufacturer with nearly three decades of human resources leadership experience spanning the industrial, automotive, manufacturing and engineering sectors.





The appointment reflects BMI Group’s increasing emphasis on leadership capability, workforce transformation and organisational culture as industrial companies continue adapting to changing business models, technology adoption and operational modernisation.





At BMI Group, Smith will lead the company’s global people agenda with a focus on building what the company described as a high-performance, engagement-led culture aligned with its long-term growth ambitions.





Leadership appointment brings cross-industry HR experience





Before joining BMI Group, Smith served as Chief People Officer at Aston Martin Lagonda, where he led strategic people and organisational initiatives for the luxury automotive manufacturer.





During his tenure, he worked closely with the board and executive leadership team on:





Organisational redesign

Talent pipeline development

Leadership capability building

Culture transformation initiatives

Employee engagement programmes

Diversity and inclusion efforts





The company also said Smith oversaw AI-enabled process improvement initiatives designed to enhance operational efficiency and employee experience.





His appointment comes as organisations across manufacturing and industrial sectors increasingly integrate workforce strategy with broader operational transformation agendas.





Global transformation expertise shapes career trajectory





Prior to Aston Martin Lagonda, Smith held several senior HR leadership roles at Johnson Matthey, including:





People and Change Director, Clean Air Operations

HR Director, EMEA, Clean Air





In those positions, he led organisational and workforce transformation programmes across multiple global markets, including:





Europe

United States

Mexico

India

China

Japan

South Africa





His responsibilities included operational redesign, leadership development and organisational effectiveness initiatives across international manufacturing operations.





Before joining Johnson Matthey, Smith spent more than eight years with Rolls-Royce Holdings in multiple HR director and executive business partner positions.





According to the company, his work there focused on workforce restructuring, manufacturing expansion and large-scale talent development initiatives.





International operational experience supports BMI’s strategy





Smith also previously held global HR leadership responsibilities at Alstom, where he managed HR operations across manufacturing facilities in:





United States

Europe

India

China

Indonesia





His responsibilities at Alstom included acquisition integration, organisational restructuring and leadership development across multinational operations.





He began his career with Peugeot UK, where he held several HR and leadership development roles early in his professional journey.





Beyond corporate leadership positions, Smith has also served in governance and advisory capacities, including as a board member of the Gartner CHRO Client Advisory Board and as a non-executive director for educational and advisory organisations.