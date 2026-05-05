GE Appliances appoints Aarthi Gunnan Rajkumar as Director HR Client Support

GE Appliances has appointed Aarthi Gunnan Rajkumar as Director HR Client Support, bringing in a senior HR leader with experience across global talent strategy and organisational transformation.





The company said Rajkumar will lead HR client support initiatives, working closely with business leaders to align people strategy with organisational priorities, improve employee experience and support growth.





Role centres on business-aligned HR execution





In her new position, Rajkumar will operate at the intersection of HR and business functions, focusing on embedding workforce strategy into operational decision-making.





Core responsibilities include:





Leading HR client support initiatives across business units

Partnering with leadership to drive people strategy

Enhancing employee experience frameworks

Supporting organisational growth through HR interventions





The role reflects an increasing emphasis on integrating HR more closely with business outcomes, particularly in large, globally distributed organisations.





Transition from global HR leadership role





Rajkumar joins GE Appliances after a leadership tenure at GigSky, where she served as Associate Director Human Resources at a global level. She also held a board position in India during her time with the company.





At GigSky, she led initiatives across talent management, leadership development and organisational strategy, contributing to workforce transformation and business alignment, according to the company’s announcement.





Nearly a decade of leadership experience at PlasmaGen





Before GigSky, Rajkumar spent close to ten years at PlasmaGen Biosciences, where she progressed through multiple senior HR roles.





Her responsibilities during this period included:





Aligning HR strategy with business objectives

Driving organisational culture initiatives

Implementing predictive analytics for decision-making

Enhancing employee engagement and performance systems





She held positions such as Assistant General Manager Human Resources and Senior Manager HR and Administration.





Early career in HR operations and compliance





Rajkumar began her career at Automed Systems, where she managed HR operations, compliance and talent development, alongside work on ISO quality systems implementation.





Her early experience focused on recruitment, training and administrative processes, building a foundation in core HR functions.





Company context and scale





GE Appliances, a Haier company, is a US-based home appliances manufacturer headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The company employs more than 15,500 people and has products present in roughly half of US homes.





It operates across multiple brands including Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Haier and Hotpoint, and has invested more than $2 billion since 2016 in manufacturing, innovation and product development.



Rajkumar’s appointment reflects a continued focus on aligning HR strategy with enterprise growth and transformation priorities. As organisations scale operations and adopt new technologies, HR leadership roles are increasingly centred on driving business outcomes alongside workforce development.





Her experience across global HR leadership, analytics-driven decision-making and organisational strategy positions her to contribute to this shift, particularly in areas such as talent management and employee experience.