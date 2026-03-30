Generali names KM Rao CEO to drive next phase of India growth

Assicurazioni Generali has appointed industry veteran Krishnamoorthy Rao as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its property and casualty (P&C) business in India, signalling a renewed push to scale operations in one of its key Asian markets.





The appointment, announced by Generali on 27 March, will take effect from 1 April 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.





A RETURN WITH STRATEGIC INTENT





Rao’s return to India marks a significant leadership move for the insurer. With more than 35 years of experience in insurance and risk management, he brings both local market familiarity and international exposure to the role.





He previously served as Managing Director and CEO of Future Generali India Insurance between 2009 and 2018, where he built a multi-channel distribution network spanning retail and corporate segments. More recently, he led Generali’s Malaysian joint venture, MPI Generali, from 2018 to 2022, overseeing growth alongside improvements in profitability.





Rob Leonardi, Regional Officer Asia at Generali, described the move as a “strategic milestone” for the company’s regional ambitions, noting that Rao’s leadership would help accelerate innovation and growth in India’s P&C market.





INDIA IN FOCUS





The leadership change comes at a time when India’s general insurance market is becoming increasingly competitive and structurally complex, with insurers balancing growth, digital transformation, and profitability.





Generali’s decision to bring back a seasoned operator underscores the importance of execution in this phase. Rao’s experience in scaling distribution and managing risk-heavy portfolios is likely to be central as the company sharpens its India strategy.





In his statement, Rao said he would focus on leveraging India’s growth potential while driving innovation and sustainable expansion.





A CAREER SHAPED BY OPERATIONS AND RISK





Rao’s career trajectory reflects a blend of technical and business leadership. He began as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation before moving into insurance, where he held senior roles across underwriting, risk management, and leadership at firms such as Bajaj Allianz and Tata AIG Risk Management Services.





His return also highlights a broader trend in financial services leadership, where firms are increasingly leaning on experienced operators with deep market knowledge to navigate volatility and regulatory complexity—a shift also reflected in People Matters’ earlier coverage of leadership movements across India’s BFSI sector.





WHAT LIES AHEAD





For Generali, the appointment signals continuity as much as change. The company is likely to prioritise profitable growth, stronger distribution, and innovation in product and risk management, areas where Rao has a track record.





As India’s insurance market expands and customer expectations evolve, the challenge will be to balance scale with discipline. Leadership stability, combined with execution capability, could prove decisive.