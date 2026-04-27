GlobalLogic appoints Kavitha Ramaiah as Head Director of people development

GlobalLogic has appointed Kavitha Ramaiah as Head Director of People Development, strengthening its leadership team for talent and capability building, according to company information.





In her new role, Ramaiah will oversee key people programmes with a focus on future skills, leadership development and fostering a learning-driven culture across the organisation.





Focus on capability building and learning





The appointment reflects GlobalLogic’s emphasis on strengthening workforce readiness as demand for digital engineering capabilities evolves.





Ramaiah will lead initiatives aimed at developing leadership pipelines and enhancing employee skills, aligning talent strategy with business priorities.





The role places her at the centre of efforts to embed continuous learning and organisational development across teams operating in multiple markets.





Experience across HR leadership roles





Ramaiah brings close to two decades of experience in human resources, spanning HR leadership, business partnering and talent management functions.





She joins GlobalLogic after more than seven years at Aspen Technology, where she most recently served as Senior Human Resources Manager. In that role, she managed HR programmes in a hybrid work environment and worked on people strategy and team performance.





Prior to that, she worked at Cognizant Technology Solutions as a Strategic HR Business Partner, supporting a large technology group of over 3,500 employees. Her responsibilities included performance management, compensation planning, promotions and employee engagement.





Earlier in her career, she held roles at Headstrong and Genisys Software, gaining experience across HR operations and talent processes.



GlobalLogic operates as part of Hitachi Ltd. and provides digital engineering services across industries including healthcare, financial services, automotive and telecommunications.





The company focuses on combining design, data and engineering capabilities to support product development and digital transformation for global clients.





The appointment signals continued investment in people development as companies scale talent capabilities to meet evolving technology demands.