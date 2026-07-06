Golyan Group appoints Anushree Tamrakar as Head of HR

Golyan Group has appointed Anushree Tamrakar as its Head of Human Resources, promoting a long-serving people leader to steer the company's HR strategy as the Nepal-based conglomerate continues to expand its diversified business portfolio.





The appointment was announced by Golyan Group, which said Tamrakar's leadership in building people-centric strategies, strengthening organisational culture and nurturing talent aligns with the company's long-term focus on growth, innovation and operational excellence.





Previously serving as General Manager, Human Resources, Tamrakar played a key role in strengthening the organisation's HR function and advancing its people agenda.





Internal promotion reflects focus on people strategy





With nearly two decades of experience in human resources, business partnering and organisational development, Tamrakar has built expertise across multiple aspects of workforce management and HR transformation.





According to the company, her experience spans:





Strategic workforce planning

Talent management

Organisational restructuring

Compensation and benefits

Employee engagement

HR transformation

Business partnering

Organisational development





Golyan Group said her promotion reflects confidence in her ability to lead the company's people strategy as it continues to strengthen its workforce and organisational capabilities.





Career built across multinational and local organisations





Before joining Golyan Group, Tamrakar served as HR Strategic Business Partner at Coca-Cola Beverages Nepal, where she worked with business leaders to align people strategies with organisational priorities while supporting workforce effectiveness and talent initiatives.





She also worked as an independent Human Resource Consultant, advising organisations on HR strategy and organisational development.





Earlier in her career, Tamrakar spent more than 12 years at Huawei, progressing through several senior HR leadership roles, including Senior Human Resources Manager and later Human Resource Consultant.





During her tenure at Huawei, she supported initiatives across:





Organisation design

Workforce management

HR policy development

Compensation and benefits

Talent management

Employee engagement

Organisational restructuring





She began her professional career at Laxmi Sunrise Bank as an Assistant Relationship Manager, gaining experience in retail banking and customer relationship management before transitioning into human resources.





Leadership priorities in the new role





As Head of Human Resources, Tamrakar will oversee Golyan Group's people strategy, with responsibility for strengthening organisational culture, developing leadership capability and supporting talent development across the business.





According to the company, her role will also focus on building a high-performing workforce capable of supporting the Group's long-term business growth.





Tamrakar holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Kathmandu University School of Management, providing an academic foundation in strategic management and organisational development.





Supporting a growing business group





Headquartered in Kathmandu, Golyan Group is one of Nepal's largest business conglomerates, with a history spanning more than 65 years.





According to the company, the family-owned enterprise operates across multiple industries, generates annual revenue of approximately US$400 million, and employs more than 10,000 people.





The Group said it remains focused on sustainable business practices while balancing long-term growth with responsible resource management and value creation for employees, customers, partners and communities.