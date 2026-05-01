Google appoints Anshul Sheopuri as VP, Global HR Operations and AI Innovation

Google has appointed Anshul Sheopuri as Vice President, Global HR Operations and AI Innovation, reinforcing its focus on integrating artificial intelligence into people processes and workforce decision-making.





Sheopuri announced the move in a public post, describing the role as an opportunity to “rewire HR workflows with an AI-first approach at this scale”.





A mandate centred on AI and global HR operations





In his new role, Sheopuri will oversee global HR operations while driving the use of AI and data analytics across people processes.





The focus is expected to include scaling decision-making through data and embedding intelligence into workforce systems.





Key areas of responsibility include:

Leading global HR operations across the organisation

Driving AI-led transformation of HR workflows

Expanding the use of data analytics in people decisions

Enabling more scalable and insight-driven workforce strategies

Before joining Google, Sheopuri served as Executive Vice President, People Operations and Insights at Mastercard.





During his tenure, he led enterprise-wide people analytics initiatives aimed at embedding data-driven decision-making into organisational strategy. He also held senior leadership roles focused on HR operations and analytics.





Earlier in his career, Sheopuri spent more than 16 years at IBM, where he worked at the intersection of HR, data science and artificial intelligence.





His roles included:

Vice President, Data and AI, People Analytics

Chief Technology Officer for HR

In these positions, he led large-scale transformation programmes and developed analytics-driven HR solutions.





Academic grounding and technical orientation





Sheopuri holds a PhD in Operations Management from NYU Stern School of Business, underscoring his background in analytics, operations and decision sciences.





This academic foundation aligns with the increasing emphasis on quantitative and data-led approaches in HR leadership roles.





Leadership perspective on the move





In his announcement, Sheopuri said he was “thrilled” to begin the new role and described joining Google as both “an exciting frontier and a profound privilege”.





He added that he is approaching the transition with what he called a “Noogler mindset”, referring to Google’s term for new employees, with a focus on learning and engaging with teams across the organisation.









The appointment comes at a time when global organisations are increasingly integrating HR with technology and data functions.





Companies are investing in AI-driven systems to improve workforce planning, employee experience and operational efficiency.





For Google, the role signals continued investment in building intelligent, scalable people systems that align with its broader technology strategy.





For the industry, it reflects a wider shift in how organisations structure leadership roles at the intersection of people, data and technology.





As AI becomes more embedded in enterprise operations, the ability to integrate it into workforce strategy is likely to become a defining capability for HR leadership.