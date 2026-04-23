Hindustan Power hires Gopalji Mehrotra as CHRO

Hindustan Power has appointed Gopalji Mehrotra as chief human resources officer, bringing in a seasoned HR leader to steer its people strategy as the company advances its energy and infrastructure ambitions.





The appointment marks Mehrotra’s move from Acme Group, where he most recently served as CHRO, according to company disclosures and his professional profile.





Leadership move with sector experience





Mehrotra brings more than three decades of experience across industries including energy, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT and consumer goods. His prior roles span organisations such as HPCL-Mittal Energy, Astix, Ashok Leyland, Mylan, Zensar Technologies, Kennametal and ITC, based on his professional record.





At HPCL-Mittal Energy, he led the human resources function and worked on aligning HR strategy with broader business transformation efforts, including initiatives linked to future readiness and organisational capability building, according to his profile.





Academic and professional background





Mehrotra holds an MBA in human resources from XLRI Jamshedpur and a master’s degree in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. His career has focused on strategic HR leadership, organisational design and transformation across multiple geographies and sectors.





His experience also includes leadership roles involving workforce planning, cultural transformation and talent development frameworks.





The appointment comes as companies in the energy and infrastructure sectors continue to invest in talent and leadership capabilities to support expansion and transition strategies.