IGL names Subhankar Sen chairman, Dubey exits after short tenure

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has appointed Subhankar Sen as chairman, effective April 1, 2026, following the exit of Raj Kumar Dubey, whose tenure ended due to his retirement from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).





The appointment was approved by the company’s board through a resolution passed by circulation on March 31, according to company disclosures.





TRANSITION DRIVEN BY ROTATIONAL GOVERNANCE





The leadership change follows IGL’s established governance structure, under which promoter companies GAIL and BPCL nominate the chairman on a rotational basis for fixed terms.





Dubey, who had served as chairman since May 2025, stepped down after his superannuation from BPCL. As per the rotational arrangement, BPCL nominated Sen to succeed him.





Such transitions are typical in public sector-linked enterprises, where board-level roles are closely aligned with promoter representation and tenure-linked mandates.





SEN BRINGS THREE DECADES OF INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE





Sen currently serves as Director (Marketing) at BPCL and brings more than three decades of experience across the energy sector.





His portfolio at BPCL spans retail fuel operations, LPG distribution, lubricants, aviation fuel, and gas business segments, reflecting a broad exposure to both consumer and industrial markets.





He has also led initiatives in brand development and digital retail, including programmes such as fuel quality assurance, premium fuel offerings, and loyalty platforms.





FOCUS ON ENERGY TRANSITION AND MARKET EXPANSION





Sen’s experience extends to energy transition initiatives, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure and policy coordination efforts within the oil and gas sector.





His background in scaling operations and managing large distribution networks—reportedly overseeing thousands of fuel stations—positions him to guide IGL through evolving market dynamics.





As IGL looks to expand its footprint and adapt to changing energy consumption patterns, the role of its chairman will remain central in balancing growth, compliance, and long-term sustainability goals.