Indian-American executive Bhavesh Patel named CEO of Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure has named Bhavesh "Bob" Patel as its incoming chief executive officer, appointing the Indian-American energy industry veteran to lead the company as it prepares for a significant ownership transition backed by global investors.





The company announced that Patel will assume the chief executive role once a KKR-led consortium completes its previously announced acquisition of a majority ownership stake in Sempra Infrastructure. Patel will also join the company's board of directors.





The leadership appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Houston-headquartered energy infrastructure business, which is expanding its role in liquefied natural gas, energy networks and lower-carbon energy solutions.





Leadership change tied to ownership transition





According to Sempra Infrastructure, current chief executive officer Justin Bird will continue serving as chairman and CEO until the transaction closes.





Following completion of the deal, Bird will remain involved with the company while serving as executive vice president at Sempra and as a member of the Sempra Infrastructure board.





The transition is linked directly to the ownership restructuring first announced in September 2025.





Under the planned transaction:





• A KKR-led consortium will acquire a 65% equity stake in Sempra Infrastructure

• Sempra will retain a 25% ownership interest

• Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will maintain its existing 10% stake





The company said the transaction reflects long-term confidence in Sempra Infrastructure's growth prospects and its position within the North American energy market.





Veteran executive brings nearly four decades of experience





Patel arrives with almost 40 years of leadership experience spanning the global chemicals, energy and industrial sectors.





Most recently, he served as president of Standard Industries, a global industrials company.





Before that, Patel led LyondellBasell, one of the world's largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies, serving as chief executive officer from 2015 to 2021.





His career has also included senior leadership positions at:





• Chevron

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Operations and management roles across the United States, Singapore and other international markets





According to Sempra Infrastructure, Patel has extensive experience managing large multinational organisations across the Americas, Europe and Asia.





Expansion and growth record highlighted





During his tenure at LyondellBasell, Patel oversaw several major strategic initiatives.





The company noted that under his leadership:





• New world-scale production facilities were developed

• The business expanded its presence across Asian markets

• Multiple strategic acquisitions were completed





Sempra Infrastructure said Patel's background in operational leadership, industrial growth and long-term value creation made him a strong fit for the company's next phase of development.





Justin Bird described Patel as a highly respected executive with experience leading complex energy, chemicals and industrial businesses.





Energy demand and infrastructure remain key focus





Patel's appointment comes as energy companies globally invest in infrastructure projects aimed at supporting rising demand for reliable energy supplies.





In a statement released by Sempra Infrastructure, Patel said the company is well positioned to help meet growing global demand for energy resources.





The business has built a substantial energy infrastructure platform across North America and continues to focus on:





• Liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure

• Energy network development

• Low-carbon energy solutions

• Energy security initiatives





Sempra Infrastructure stated that these sectors are expected to play an increasingly important role in future energy systems.





Investors back long-term strategy





The appointment also received support from the incoming majority ownership group.





James Cunningham, partner at KKR, said the investment firm has developed a strong relationship with the Sempra Infrastructure team over the past several years.





According to Cunningham, Patel's experience leading large-scale global organisations positions him to help accelerate the company's long-term growth strategy following completion of the transaction.





The combination of a new chief executive, fresh ownership structure and continued investment in energy infrastructure places Sempra Infrastructure at the centre of a rapidly evolving energy landscape.





As global demand for energy infrastructure continues to grow, Patel's leadership will be closely watched by investors, industry stakeholders and customers as the company enters its next chapter under new ownership.