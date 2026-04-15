JK Tyre appoints Mandar V Deo as India president

JK Tyre & Industries has appointed Mandar V Deo as President – India, reinforcing its leadership structure as the company looks to accelerate domestic growth and operational scale.





The appointment places Deo in charge of the company’s India business at a time when competition and demand dynamics in the automotive sector are evolving rapidly.





New leadership to drive India operations





Deo, 50, will be based in New Delhi and report to Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, and Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director.





The move signals a sharper focus on execution in the domestic market, which remains central to JK Tyre’s overall growth strategy.





Commenting on the appointment, Raghupati Singhania said the company expects Deo to play a key role in steering its next phase of growth, reflecting confidence in his leadership capabilities.





Background in manufacturing and transformation





Deo brings more than two decades of experience across manufacturing and industrial sectors. A mechanical engineer from Pune University, he holds a Master’s degree and PhD from Pennsylvania State University, along with an MBA from the Kelley School of Business.





His previous roles include senior leadership positions at Exide Energy Solutions Limited, Cummins India and Cummins Inc., where he was involved in driving operational scale and business transformation, according to media reports.





Scale and global footprint





JK Tyre is ranked among the world’s top 20 tyre manufacturers, with 11 manufacturing facilities across India and Mexico and an annual production capacity exceeding 35 million tyres. Its products are sold in more than 105 countries under brands including JK Tyre, Vikrant and Tornel.





The company has positioned itself as a technology-led player, having introduced radial tyre technology in India in 1977. It also operates the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence in Mysore, focused on research, testing and product development.





Sustainability and long-term priorities





In line with its sustainability agenda, JK Tyre became the first Indian tyre manufacturer to join the RE100 initiative, committing to source 100% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2050.





Strengthening leadership at the India level is expected to support both growth and sustainability goals, particularly as the company balances expansion with evolving regulatory and environmental expectations.





With Deo taking charge of its India business, JK Tyre is positioning itself to enhance operational execution and build scale in a competitive market. The effectiveness of this leadership transition will be key to sustaining momentum across both domestic and global operations.