JNV Group appoints Sandeep Jad as CEO of automotive business

JNV Group has appointed Sandeep Jad as Chief Executive Officer of its automotive business, strengthening its leadership team at a time when the automotive sector is undergoing significant technological and product transformation.





The Mumbai-based industrial conglomerate announced the appointment on 5 June, with Jad assuming the role with immediate effect. The move comes as the group seeks to expand its automotive portfolio and deepen its presence in emerging mobility and component technologies.





Veteran executive takes the helm





Jad brings more than 27 years of experience across the automotive and mobility sectors, having held senior leadership positions with multinational and Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).





His experience spans several key areas of automotive operations, including:





Strategic sourcing

Project management

Manufacturing operations

Process excellence

Quality management





According to the company, his industry background will support the next phase of growth across its automotive businesses as customer requirements and vehicle technologies continue to evolve.





Leading a diversified automotive portfolio





JNV Group operates a broad automotive components portfolio serving domestic and global vehicle manufacturers.





The group's automotive businesses include:





Sujan ContiTech AVS

Polyrub CooperStandard FTS

WBTL India

JNV Gold

Polyrub Plastics

Mega KLC Polymer Technologies

CGS

Intrenio





Collectively, the group operates 20 manufacturing facilities and three technical centres across India.





Its products cater to a wide range of vehicle categories, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and agricultural equipment. The businesses also supply components to global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.





Company targets next phase of technology expansion





Commenting on the appointment, Vijay J Sujan, Director of JNV Group, said the leadership transition comes at an important stage in the company's evolution.





According to the company, JNV Group is expanding beyond its traditional strengths and investing in new technology-focused segments, including mechatronics.





The group also plans to diversify into:





Braking systems integrated with advanced driver-assistance technologies

Suspension products

New-generation automotive component solutions





The company has stated that it aims to position itself among the top 50 automotive component companies in the sector.





Focus on innovation and customer value





In a statement issued alongside the announcement, Jad said the Indian automotive industry is experiencing rapid technological change.





He indicated that his immediate priorities will include strengthening existing business capabilities while expanding the company's technology portfolio and customer offerings.





The appointment comes as automotive suppliers across India adapt to changing vehicle architectures, increased electronics integration, advanced safety technologies and evolving customer expectations.





For JNV Group, the leadership change signals a continued focus on scaling its automotive operations while pursuing growth opportunities in emerging mobility technologies and higher-value component segments.





As the industry shifts towards more technology-intensive products, the company is positioning itself to broaden its capabilities and expand its role within the automotive supply chain.