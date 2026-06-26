JPMorganChase appoints Aditi Mahadevan Nair as Head of Human Resources

JPMorganChase has appointed Aditi Mahadevan Nair as Head of Human Resources, strengthening its leadership team with an HR executive whose career spans more than 20 years across banking and telecommunications.





Based in Singapore, Nair will lead the organisation's people agenda, overseeing key areas including talent strategy, leadership development and workforce transformation.





The appointment follows senior HR leadership roles at Barclays, Citi and Bharti Airtel, where Nair built extensive experience in aligning people strategies with business priorities across multiple markets.





Brings leadership experience from Barclays and Citi





Before joining JPMorganChase, Nair served as Managing Director and Head of Human Resources, Asia Pacific at Barclays, where she led the bank's regional HR strategy for nearly four years.





Prior to Barclays, she spent more than 17 years at Citi, holding a series of leadership positions across the organisation. Her most recent role was Chief Human Resources Officer for India and South Asia, where she was responsible for leading the people strategy across the region.





According to her LinkedIn profile, Nair has worked extensively across Singapore and India, partnering with business leaders to shape workforce strategies that support organisational objectives.





Career built across multiple HR disciplines





Throughout her career, Nair has led initiatives spanning several core areas of human resources, including:





Talent acquisition and retention

Leadership development

Workforce transformation

Performance management

Employee relations

Organisational development

Compensation and benefits

Learning and development

Diversity and inclusion

HR business partnering





Earlier in her career, she also worked at Bharti Airtel, where she gained experience in management development, talent initiatives and performance management.





Academic foundation and leadership expertise





Nair holds an MBA in Human Resources and Finance from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development.





Her experience combines strategic HR business partnering with expertise in rewards, employee engagement, workforce planning, leadership coaching and organisational effectiveness, positioning her to lead people strategy in a rapidly evolving financial services environment.





Appointment strengthens people leadership





With organisations across the banking sector continuing to prioritise talent, leadership capability and workforce transformation, experienced HR leaders are playing an increasingly important role in shaping business performance.





Nair's appointment reflects JPMorganChase's focus on strengthening its people leadership through executives with deep experience across regional and global HR functions.





In her new role, she is expected to support the organisation's people priorities by advancing talent strategies, leadership development and organisational capability across the business.