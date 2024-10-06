News: JSW Energy appoints Anushree Singh as Head of Human Resources

Appointments

JSW Energy has announced the appointment of Anushree Singh as the new Head of Human Resources, effective from October 7, 2024.

With nearly two decades of experience in HR leadership, Singh is set to lead the company’s HR function, driving key initiatives in talent management, organisational development, and workforce transformation.

The company also announced, in an exchange filing, the appointment of Gajendra Singh as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

Before joining JSW Energy, Singh served as Director of HR for Avery Dennison's Aftermarket division.

She has also held key HR leadership roles at AkzoNobel, Aditya Birla, Aircel, Xerox, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Anushree Singh holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, specialising in Human Resources, from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management. She also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Delhi University. 

Over her 19-year career, Singh has worked across multiple global and multicultural organisations, successfully managing large-scale HR operations through phases of growth and transformation.

Author

<span itemprop="name">People Matters Editorial Team<span>

