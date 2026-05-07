Julius Baer appoints Umang Papneja as India CEO

Swiss private bank Julius Baer has appointed Umang Papneja as chief executive officer for its India business, strengthening its leadership team as the firm continues expanding its onshore presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.





The appointment will take effect from 1 August. Papneja will report to Rahul Malhotra, head of Global India and Developed Markets, and will lead the bank’s India operations as competition intensifies in the country’s wealth management sector.





Papneja succeeds Ashish Gumashta, who will transition to the role of executive chairman of Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India).





India remains a strategic growth market





The leadership appointment comes as Julius Baer continues to deepen its presence in India, which the bank has identified as a core market with strong long-term growth potential.





In his new role, Papneja is expected to drive the company’s growth strategy in India, expand its local footprint and strengthen its investment and product capabilities for high-net-worth clients.





Key details related to the appointment include:





Umang Papneja appointed CEO of Julius Baer India effective 1 August

Will report to Rahul Malhotra, head of Global India and Developed Markets

Ashish Gumashta to become executive chairman of Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India)

Appointment aimed at expanding the bank’s India onshore business

Focus on strengthening investment and advisory capabilities





The bank said India continues to present significant structural growth opportunities for the private banking industry.





Papneja brings extensive investment experience





Papneja joins Julius Baer from IIFL Wealth Management, where he served as chief investment officer.





In that role, he oversaw investment strategy across multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income, real estate, commodities and alternative investments.





Before joining IIFL Wealth Management, he served as head of investments at Societe Generale Private Banking in Mumbai.





His experience across investment advisory and wealth management is expected to support Julius Baer’s efforts to strengthen its client offering and broaden its market reach.





Leadership transition supports expansion plans





Rahul Malhotra said the new leadership structure would help strengthen the bank’s India franchise and support future growth ambitions.





He said the new team would help “propel our India onshore franchise to the next level”, adding that Papneja’s industry experience and professional network would support the bank’s plans to broaden its presence across key cities.





The bank also aims to enhance its investment and product platform for wealthy clients in India’s expanding private banking market.





Global wealth managers have increasingly focused on India as rising entrepreneurship, growing financialisation and expanding family wealth create long-term demand for advisory and investment services.





Board-level change accompanies CEO appointment





Separately, Shitin Desai will retire from the board of Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) after a career spanning more than 30 years.





Desai previously held leadership roles at DSP Investments, Merrill Lynch and Julius Baer.

Julius Baer said it expects to further consolidate its position as the largest foreign private bank in India, citing continued wealth creation and favourable economic growth trends in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.





The latest leadership changes underline the increasing importance global financial institutions are placing on India as competition intensifies for affluent and high-net-worth clients.