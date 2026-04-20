Kashish Daya Kapoor takes charge as Global CHRO at Newgen Software

Newgen Software has appointed Kashish Daya Kapoor as its Global Chief Human Resources Officer, strengthening its leadership bench as it advances its global growth and talent priorities.





Kapoor steps into the role with a mandate to lead the company’s global people strategy, with a focus on talent development, organisational agility and building a future-ready workforce.



In her new position, Kapoor will oversee human resources across geographies, aligning talent initiatives with the company’s broader business expansion plans. The appointment underscores Newgen Software’s emphasis on strengthening its human capital leadership as it navigates a more digital and competitive environment.





Her role will centre on driving workforce capability, leadership development and organisational effectiveness.





Nearly three decades of HR experience





Kapoor brings close to 30 years of experience in human resources, with expertise spanning organisational transformation, culture building and large-scale workforce initiatives.





She most recently worked with NEC Corporation India, where she led the HR function and played a key role in shaping people strategy and improving organisational effectiveness.





Leadership roles across sectors





Over the course of her career, Kapoor has held senior positions at Tata Communications, IBM, ING Vysya Life Insurance and Oriflame India. These roles have helped her build experience in aligning HR strategy with evolving business priorities across sectors.





Her career trajectory reflects a consistent focus on linking talent strategy with business outcomes and driving organisational change.





Strengthening HR leadership for growth





The appointment comes at a time when companies are placing greater emphasis on talent and capability building to support long-term growth. For Newgen Software, bringing in a seasoned HR leader signals an intent to deepen its focus on people strategy as a core business lever.





As the company expands its global footprint, the effectiveness of its HR leadership will play a key role in shaping workforce readiness and sustaining growth momentum.