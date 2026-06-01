KFC gets new CEO as Sapphire Foods appoints Vikrant Vohra

Sapphire Foods India has appointed Vikrant Vohra as President and Chief Executive Officer of its KFC business, marking a significant leadership transition at one of India's largest quick-service restaurant operators.





The company announced the appointment in a regulatory filing dated May 29, stating that Vohra will assume the role from July 25, 2026. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the company's Pizza Hut business and will continue to be part of Sapphire Foods' senior management team.





The appointment follows the resignation of Deepak Taluja, President and CEO of the KFC business, who will leave the company effective July 24, 2026 after completing his notice period.





Internal promotion drives leadership change





Vohra's elevation reflects Sapphire Foods' decision to promote from within as it reshapes senior leadership across its restaurant brands.





A hotel management graduate, Vohra brings nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality industry. Before joining Sapphire Foods, he held positions with several hospitality groups, including The Park, Hyatt, Taj, and Marriott International.





Within Sapphire Foods, he has held multiple leadership roles across KFC operations in Karnataka, Kerala and West India before taking charge of the Pizza Hut business in India.





His appointment places an executive with experience across both major restaurant brands under Sapphire Foods' portfolio at the helm of the KFC business.





Broader management restructuring under way





The leadership changes extend beyond the KFC division.





As part of the restructuring, Sapphire Foods has promoted Saurabh Girdhar to Assistant Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Pizza Hut business, effective July 25, 2026.





Girdhar currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for the Pizza Hut business in Bangalore and Kerala.





Key appointments announced by the company include:





Vikrant Vohra appointed President and CEO of the KFC business from July 25, 2026

appointed President and CEO of the KFC business from July 25, 2026 Deepak Taluja to step down as President and CEO of the KFC business on July 24, 2026

to step down as President and CEO of the KFC business on July 24, 2026 Saurabh Girdhar elevated to Assistant Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Pizza Hut business from July 25, 2026





The appointments form part of a wider senior management reshuffle across the company's KFC and Pizza Hut operations.





Experience across restaurant and hospitality sectors





Girdhar brings more than 17 years of experience in the quick-service restaurant sector.





Before joining Sapphire Foods, he worked with Yum India and Devyani International, both established names in India's restaurant industry.





The leadership changes bring experienced internal executives into expanded roles at a time when restaurant operators continue to focus on operational efficiency, customer experience and long-term growth across competitive food service markets.





Focus shifts to next phase of growth





Sapphire Foods is one of the leading franchise operators for KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India and several international markets.





The latest management changes indicate a focus on leadership continuity while strengthening operational oversight across both brands.





With Vohra set to take charge of the KFC business in July and Girdhar assuming broader responsibilities within Pizza Hut, the company is positioning its senior leadership team for the next phase of execution and growth across its restaurant portfolio.