KnitWell appoints Sarah Evans as CHRO to lead HR across its brands

KnitWell Group has appointed Sarah Evans as its chief human resources officer, tasking her with leading people strategy across its portfolio of eight retail brands.





The appointment positions Evans at the centre of KnitWell’s efforts to align talent, culture and business strategy across a multi-brand organisation serving more than 21 million customers in the United States.





EXPANDING THE CHRO MANDATE





Evans will oversee all aspects of human resources, including talent strategy, acquisition, total rewards and HR systems, while also taking on responsibility for corporate communications, belonging and philanthropy.





She will serve as a member of the company’s executive committee, reflecting the expanding role of HR leaders in shaping organisational strategy beyond traditional people functions.





The remit underscores how retail companies are increasingly integrating workforce strategy with brand, culture and customer experience.





A LEADER WITH SCALE AND COMPLEXITY EXPERIENCE





Evans joins KnitWell from Ocean Spray, where she served as chief human resources officer, leading global HR and corporate communications.





Her earlier roles include senior HR leadership positions at Terminix and Walmart, where she supported workforce populations ranging from 4,000 to more than 2 million employees.





Her experience spans both public and private companies, with exposure to complex, multi-channel business environments—an increasingly critical capability for retail organisations navigating digital and operational transformation.





FOCUS ON PEOPLE AND PERFORMANCE





Lizanne Kindler, executive chair and chief executive officer of KnitWell, said Evans brings a track record of building high-performing organisations.





“Her experience spans consumer goods, services and retail, and she has led organisations of extraordinary scale and complexity,” Kindler said, adding that Evans has consistently focused on driving outcomes for both employees and the business.





Evans, in her statement, positioned the role as an opportunity to help shape the company’s next phase.





“Joining KnitWell is an exciting opportunity… I look forward to partnering across the organisation to build an environment where our people and our brands can thrive,” she said.





HR AS A STRATEGIC LEVER IN RETAIL





The appointment reflects a broader trend in the retail sector, where HR is increasingly seen as a strategic lever for growth, transformation and brand differentiation.





For KnitWell, which operates brands including Ann Taylor, Talbots and Lane Bryant, aligning workforce strategy across multiple identities will be central to maintaining consistency while enabling growth.