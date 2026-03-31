Kotak Mahindra Prime appoints Suraj Rajappan as MD and CEO

Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL) has named Suraj Rajappan as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, signalling a leadership transition anchored in internal succession.





The company said Rajappan will take charge for a three-year term starting June 1, 2026, succeeding Shahrukh Todiwala, who is set to retire on May 31 after more than 30 years with the Kotak Group, according to an official company announcement reported by afaqs!.





INTERNAL SUCCESSION SIGNALS CONTINUITY





Rajappan brings over two decades of experience within KMPL, having spent 24 years across roles in the organisation. His appointment underscores the group’s preference for grooming leaders internally, particularly within specialised business verticals such as vehicle financing.





KMPL, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is a key player in India’s vehicle finance market, and the transition comes at a time when non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are navigating shifting credit demand and regulatory oversight.





Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the outgoing chief leaves behind “a strong legacy of prudent growth, risk discipline and customer centricity,” while expressing confidence in Rajappan’s ability to steer the company’s next phase.





LEGACY AND LEADERSHIP HANDOVER





Todiwala’s tenure has spanned more than three decades with the group, during which he oversaw KMPL’s expansion and consolidation in the vehicle finance segment.





Reflecting on his stint, Todiwala said leading the company had been “an honour” and expressed confidence in the incoming leadership to build on the existing foundation, according to the afaqs! report.





The appointment comes as financial services firms increasingly emphasise leadership continuity and institutional knowledge, particularly in lending businesses where risk management and customer relationships remain critical.





WHAT THIS MEANS FOR KMPL





Rajappan’s elevation signals stability at a time when India’s auto financing sector is seeing renewed activity, driven by improving demand cycles and evolving customer expectations.





As People Matters has reported in its coverage of leadership transitions in financial services, internal appointments often help ensure strategic consistency while reducing execution risk during periods of change.





For Kotak Mahindra Prime, the focus will now shift to sustaining growth while navigating credit quality pressures and digital transformation in lending operations.





Rajappan’s long tenure within the company may provide continuity, but the coming years will test how effectively he can balance expansion with risk discipline in an increasingly competitive NBFC landscape.