Appointments
KPMG Delivery Network India appoints Alankrita Singh as L&D Director
The HR and talent leader will oversee learning and development initiatives across KPMG Delivery Network India, with a focus on leadership capability, AI-enabled learning and future-ready workforce development.
KPMG Delivery Network India (KDNI) has appointed Alankrita Singh as Director, Learning & Development, strengthening its leadership team as organisations place greater emphasis on workforce capability building and skills development.
In her new role, Singh will lead KDNI's learning and development agenda, overseeing initiatives designed to strengthen leadership capability, advance AI-enabled learning ecosystems and build scalable talent development programmes across the organisation.
The appointment underscores KDNI's continued investment in workforce readiness as businesses adapt to rapid technological and workplace transformation.
Mandate centred on skills and leadership development
As Director, Learning & Development, Singh will be responsible for shaping learning strategies that support employee growth and organisational capability building.
Her responsibilities will include:
Driving enterprise-wide learning and development initiatives
Strengthening leadership development programmes
Advancing AI-enabled learning ecosystems
Building scalable capability development frameworks
Supporting future-ready workforce strategies
Promoting a culture of continuous learning across the organisation
The role places Singh at the centre of KDNI's efforts to equip employees with skills needed for an increasingly digital and AI-driven business environment.
Brings more than 18 years of HR and talent experience
Singh joins the position with over 18 years of experience spanning talent management, leadership development, employee engagement and organisational transformation.
Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations including:
KPMG Delivery Network India
Indus Towers Limited
Genpact
Home Credit India
Aviva India
Her professional experience covers a broad range of human capital functions, including succession planning, talent development, workforce engagement and learning transformation.
Track record in large-scale learning programmes
Before taking up the new role, Singh held leadership positions at Indus Towers, where she led talent and learning initiatives impacting thousands of employees and associates.
According to the company announcement, she also contributed to efforts that helped Indus Towers receive multiple Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards.
Her experience includes leading:
Talent management programmes
Leadership development initiatives
HR transformation projects
Digital learning transformation efforts
Global talent development programmes
Workforce engagement strategies
Succession planning frameworks
The breadth of that experience is expected to support KDNI's focus on strengthening learning capabilities across its workforce.
Learning strategy gains prominence in the AI era
The appointment comes at a time when organisations are increasingly rethinking how employees acquire new skills and adapt to emerging technologies.
Learning and development functions are playing a larger role in helping businesses build internal capabilities around digital technologies, leadership readiness and AI adoption. As a result, companies are investing more heavily in structured learning ecosystems and continuous capability development.
KDNI's decision to appoint a dedicated leader for learning and development reflects this broader shift towards long-term workforce preparedness and organisational resilience.
With Singh now leading the function, the organisation is expected to continue expanding its focus on capability building, leadership development and AI-enabled learning as it prepares employees for evolving business and technology demands.
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