KPMG Delivery Network India appoints Alankrita Singh as L&D Director

KPMG Delivery Network India (KDNI) has appointed Alankrita Singh as Director, Learning & Development, strengthening its leadership team as organisations place greater emphasis on workforce capability building and skills development.





In her new role, Singh will lead KDNI's learning and development agenda, overseeing initiatives designed to strengthen leadership capability, advance AI-enabled learning ecosystems and build scalable talent development programmes across the organisation.





The appointment underscores KDNI's continued investment in workforce readiness as businesses adapt to rapid technological and workplace transformation.





Mandate centred on skills and leadership development





As Director, Learning & Development, Singh will be responsible for shaping learning strategies that support employee growth and organisational capability building.





Her responsibilities will include:





Driving enterprise-wide learning and development initiatives

Strengthening leadership development programmes

Advancing AI-enabled learning ecosystems

Building scalable capability development frameworks

Supporting future-ready workforce strategies

Promoting a culture of continuous learning across the organisation





The role places Singh at the centre of KDNI's efforts to equip employees with skills needed for an increasingly digital and AI-driven business environment.





Brings more than 18 years of HR and talent experience





Singh joins the position with over 18 years of experience spanning talent management, leadership development, employee engagement and organisational transformation.





Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations including:





KPMG Delivery Network India

Indus Towers Limited

Genpact

Home Credit India

Aviva India





Her professional experience covers a broad range of human capital functions, including succession planning, talent development, workforce engagement and learning transformation.





Track record in large-scale learning programmes





Before taking up the new role, Singh held leadership positions at Indus Towers, where she led talent and learning initiatives impacting thousands of employees and associates.





According to the company announcement, she also contributed to efforts that helped Indus Towers receive multiple Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards.





Her experience includes leading:





Talent management programmes

Leadership development initiatives

HR transformation projects

Digital learning transformation efforts

Global talent development programmes

Workforce engagement strategies

Succession planning frameworks





The breadth of that experience is expected to support KDNI's focus on strengthening learning capabilities across its workforce.





Learning strategy gains prominence in the AI era





The appointment comes at a time when organisations are increasingly rethinking how employees acquire new skills and adapt to emerging technologies.





Learning and development functions are playing a larger role in helping businesses build internal capabilities around digital technologies, leadership readiness and AI adoption. As a result, companies are investing more heavily in structured learning ecosystems and continuous capability development.





KDNI's decision to appoint a dedicated leader for learning and development reflects this broader shift towards long-term workforce preparedness and organisational resilience.





With Singh now leading the function, the organisation is expected to continue expanding its focus on capability building, leadership development and AI-enabled learning as it prepares employees for evolving business and technology demands.