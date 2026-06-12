Lisa Basumatari takes over as HR Head for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein India

PVH Arvind Fashions Limited has appointed Lisa Basumatari as Head of Human Resources for its Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein businesses in India, strengthening its people leadership team as it continues to focus on talent development, organisational effectiveness and workforce growth.





The appointment marks an expanded leadership role for Basumatari, who most recently served as Head of Talent and Organisational Development at Arvind Fashions Limited. In that position, she played a key role in shaping talent strategy, leadership development programmes and organisation-wide people transformation initiatives.





Her elevation comes as companies across the retail and fashion sector increasingly invest in leadership capability, talent retention and employee experience to support business growth in a highly competitive market.





An internal talent leader takes on a broader mandate





Basumatari's appointment reflects a leadership journey built largely around talent development and organisational capability building.





Before taking charge of human resources for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in India, she led talent and organisational development efforts at Arvind Fashions, helping drive initiatives focused on workforce capability, leadership pipelines and people transformation.





Her new role places her at the centre of the people agenda for two of the company's most prominent international fashion brands.





Key areas of expertise highlighted in her professional background include:





• Human resources leadership

• Talent management

• Organisational development

• Learning and development

• Leadership capability building

• Campus relations

• Employee development

• People strategy





The breadth of her experience gives her exposure to multiple aspects of workforce management, from talent acquisition and learning to culture and organisational effectiveness.





Experience across industries and consumer brands





Over the course of her career, Basumatari has worked across a diverse mix of industries, including fashion, retail, media, banking, quick-service restaurants and learning consultancy.





This cross-sector experience has helped her build expertise in designing talent programmes, supporting organisational change and developing leadership capability across different business environments.





Prior to her current appointment, she held senior people leadership roles at McDonald's, where she served as:





• General Manager, People Resources

• Deputy General Manager, People Resources





In those positions, she was responsible for supporting HR operations and people strategy within the quick-service restaurant sector.





Her career also includes a leadership role at SMEcorner, where she served as Head of Learning & Development, Talent Management and Campus Relations, overseeing initiatives focused on employee capability building, talent development and campus engagement.





Building expertise across retail, media and financial services





Beyond her work in fashion and food services, Basumatari has held leadership and specialist roles across several organisations.





These include:





• Reliance Retail

• RBL Bank

• Viacom18 Media

• Lee Hecht Harrison

• TraininginCorporate

• Synergy Relationship Management Services

• The Learning Canvas





Across these organisations, she developed experience in organisational development, learning strategy, talent management and HR capability building.





The varied industry exposure is particularly relevant in today's retail environment, where companies increasingly seek leaders capable of combining business understanding with workforce transformation expertise.