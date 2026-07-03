L'Oréal appoints Nandini Bhalla as HR head for Dermatological Beauty in India

L'Oréal has appointed Nandini Bhalla as Head of Human Resources for its Dermatological Beauty division in India, strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to expand its presence in the country's fast-growing dermocosmetics market.





The appointment brings an experienced HR leader into one of L'Oréal's specialised business divisions at a time when the company is investing in leadership capability, talent development and organisational growth to support its long-term business ambitions.





Bringing nearly two decades of HR leadership





Bhalla joins the role with nearly 20 years of human resources experience across the consumer goods, retail and beauty sectors. Over the course of her career, she has led initiatives spanning:





Talent management

Leadership development

Organisational effectiveness

Culture building

Employee engagement





She has also worked closely with business leaders to align people strategies with commercial priorities, while supporting organisations through periods of growth and transformation.





Focus on building workforce capability





In her new position, Bhalla will lead the human resources agenda for L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty India. Her responsibilities will include strengthening:





Leadership capability

Talent development

Organisational culture

Workforce readiness





These priorities are intended to support the division's continued expansion and evolving business requirements in India.





Leadership appointment supports business growth





Before joining L'Oréal's Dermatological Beauty division, Bhalla held senior HR leadership positions where she helped drive organisational transformation, build leadership pipelines and develop high-performance workplace cultures.





Her experience also includes leading people strategies during periods of organisational change and responding to shifting workforce expectations.





The appointment reflects L'Oréal's continued focus on strengthening its leadership bench as it expands its dermatological beauty portfolio and invests in people capabilities to support future growth.





Dermatological Beauty remains a strategic focus





The Dermatological Beauty division has become an increasingly important part of L'Oréal's global portfolio, driven by rising consumer demand for science-backed skincare and dermatologist-recommended products.





Strengthening HR leadership in India signals the company's emphasis on building organisational capability alongside business expansion. As competition for specialised talent intensifies across the beauty and healthcare sectors, experienced people leaders are expected to play a key role in shaping workforce strategy, leadership development and organisational resilience.