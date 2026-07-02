Lupin appoints Bijender Vats as Senior Vice President and Head of HR

Lupin has appointed Bijender Vats as Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, bringing on board a people leader with more than 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life sciences sectors.





In his new role, Vats will lead the company's human resources strategy, with responsibility for talent management, leadership development, organisational transformation and people initiatives designed to support Lupin's growth as a global pharmaceutical company.





Leadership role spans talent, transformation and organisational growth





According to the company's announcement, Vats will oversee key aspects of Lupin's people agenda, aligning workforce priorities with business objectives as the company expands its global operations.





His responsibilities include:





Leading Lupin's overall human resources strategy

Driving talent management and leadership development

Supporting organisational transformation initiatives

Strengthening people practices aligned with business growth





The appointment adds an experienced HR leader to Lupin's senior leadership team at a time when pharmaceutical companies continue investing in leadership capability, workforce transformation and organisational effectiveness.





Brings over two decades of HR leadership experience





Before joining Lupin, Vats served as HR Head for India and South West Asia at FMC Corporation, where he led the regional people strategy. In the role, he partnered with business leaders to strengthen organisational capability, talent development and workforce effectiveness across the region.





Earlier, he was Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Crystal Crop Protection Limited, overseeing the company's global HR and administration functions. His work focused on supporting business expansion, enhancing leadership capability and improving organisational effectiveness.





A significant part of his professional journey was spent at MSD, where he served for more than 17 years in a series of increasingly senior HR leadership roles.





His final position at MSD was Director, HR and DE&I Lead for the India Region. During his tenure, he also held the roles of:





Director – Human Resources

Associate Director – Human Resources

Human Resources Business Partner





Across these assignments, he contributed to strategic HR initiatives, leadership development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and organisational transformation.





Commercial experience shaped his HR perspective





Before moving into senior human resources leadership, Vats built experience in commercial roles within the pharmaceutical industry. His earlier career includes positions at:





Dr. Reddy's Laboratories as Regional Manager

as Regional Manager Novartis as Area Manager

as Area Manager Cipla as Marketing Executive





This combination of business and HR experience has enabled him to align people strategy with commercial priorities across multiple organisations.





Academic credentials complement industry experience





Vats holds an MBA in Human Resources from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) and is also an alumnus of Maharshi Dayanand University.





His experience spans strategic human resources, organisational development, talent management, HR transformation and diversity, equity and inclusion.





Supporting Lupin's next phase of growth





Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin Limited operates in more than 100 markets worldwide. The company develops branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its operations include:





15 manufacturing facilities

Seven global research centres

A workforce of more than 23,000 employees





The company also operates businesses including Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.





The appointment of Bijender Vats reflects Lupin's continued focus on strengthening leadership capability and building a people strategy aligned with its long-term business ambitions. As pharmaceutical companies navigate evolving talent expectations and business transformation, experienced HR leadership is becoming an increasingly important driver of organisational growth.