Marelli appoints Fritz Henderson as interim CEO amid restructuring

Marelli has appointed Frederick “Fritz” Henderson as interim chief executive officer, bringing in the former General Motors chief to steer the automotive supplier through the final phase of its Chapter 11 restructuring.





The leadership change, effective April 13, sees Henderson replace David Slump, who will remain on the board until the restructuring process is completed, according to company statements reported by industry publications.





Leadership transition during restructuring phase





The appointment comes as Marelli works to stabilise operations and prepare for its emergence from bankruptcy proceedings. The company has also identified Laurent Favre as Henderson’s designated successor, signalling a structured transition plan beyond the interim period.





Executive Chairman Dinesh Paliwal said the move is aimed at ensuring continuity as the company navigates a critical phase. He noted that Henderson’s operational experience and automotive background would be key as Marelli approaches the final months of its restructuring.





Veteran executive steps in





Henderson brings extensive leadership experience, having previously served as chief executive of General Motors, as well as CEO and chairman of Suncoke Energy and non-executive chairman of Adient.





In a statement cited in company communications, Henderson said his immediate focus would be on ensuring stability and continuity, while translating the company’s capabilities into sustainable performance. He added that near-term priorities include finalising the strategic roadmap and supporting a successful exit from Chapter 11.





Broader leadership changes underway





Alongside the CEO transition, Marelli has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Roberto Fioroni as chief financial officer and Helen Redfern as chief human resources officer, both effective May 1, according to the same reports.





Fioroni joins from Dowlais Plc and brings two decades of financial leadership experience, including roles at General Electric, Goodyear and Wabco. Redfern, also joining from Dowlais, has held HR leadership positions at organisations such as Kier Group, Ferguson and Sainsbury’s.





Fioroni succeeds Alanna Abrahamson as CFO.





Outgoing leadership and next steps





Paliwal acknowledged Slump’s role in guiding Marelli through a complex period, citing his contribution to operational and commercial restructuring and maintaining stability across global operations.





Slump, in his remarks, described the transition as a natural step as the company finalises its strategic direction and prepares for its next phase of growth.





Marelli employs more than 40,000 people across over 150 sites globally, underscoring the scale of the turnaround effort.



With a new interim CEO in place and a successor already identified, Marelli is attempting to bring leadership clarity as it moves towards exiting Chapter 11. The effectiveness of this transition will likely shape how quickly the company can stabilise performance and reposition itself in a highly competitive global automotive supply chain.