Microsoft appoints Aparajita Puri as MD for India and South Asia

Microsoft has appointed Aparajita Puri as Managing Director for India and South Asia, marking a significant leadership transition as the company sharpens its focus on enterprise transformation in the region.





Puri joins Microsoft after more than a decade at McKinsey & Company, where she worked with global clients across sectors.





A SHIFT FROM CONSULTING TO TECHNOLOGY





In her new role, Puri will lead Microsoft’s Strategic Pursuits Team for India and South Asia, working closely with enterprises on large-scale transformation initiatives spanning artificial intelligence, data, and cloud adoption.





Confirming the move on LinkedIn, Puri described her time at McKinsey as “incredibly rewarding”, highlighting her work across industries and geographies, as well as the professional relationships and learning that shaped her career.









Her transition reflects a broader trend of consulting leaders moving into operating roles within technology companies, as organisations deepen their focus on execution-led transformation.





FOCUS ON AI-LED ENTERPRISE TRANSFORMATION





Puri’s appointment comes at a time when businesses are accelerating investments in digital transformation.





She noted that organisations today are navigating rapid change driven by advances in AI and cloud technologies, positioning Microsoft’s offerings at the centre of enterprise strategy.





In her role, she is expected to partner with large organisations to design and deliver transformation programmes, particularly in areas such as data modernisation, AI integration, and cloud migration.





She also acknowledged Microsoft’s leadership, including Lloyd Adams, Mark Leigh, and Puneet Chandok, for their strategic direction.





Puri said she looks forward to contributing to business and technology transformation in India, describing it as an “exciting moment” to operate at the intersection of innovation and enterprise growth.





Her appointment signals Microsoft’s continued push to strengthen its leadership bench in the region as it competes for a larger share of enterprise transformation programmes.





As organisations accelerate digital adoption, leadership roles such as these are expected to play a key part in shaping how AI, data, and cloud strategies translate into real business outcomes.