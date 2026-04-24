Navin Chandani appointed president of Equifax India and emerging markets

Navin Chandani has been appointed president of Equifax India and emerging markets, taking charge of the company’s next phase of growth across the region, according to an official company announcement.





The appointment comes as the global data and analytics firm sharpens its focus on expanding its footprint in India and other high-growth markets, while accelerating its transition to cloud and AI-led capabilities.





Leadership shift aligned to growth strategy





Chandani, who brings over 25 years of experience across credit bureaus, data analytics, digital payments and digital trust, will lead efforts to scale Equifax’s regional business and deepen its technology integration, the company said.





His mandate includes advancing the company’s transition to the Equifax Cloud and integrating proprietary data assets with AI-powered analytics to meet evolving customer and consumer needs.





Patricio Remon, president of Equifax International, said in the company statement that Chandani’s experience in navigating regulatory environments and delivering growth in financial infrastructure makes him well suited for the role.





He added that Chandani’s relationships across banking and fintech ecosystems, along with expertise in alternative data and digital identity, would support the company’s expansion in India and emerging markets.





Track record across fintech and credit ecosystems





Chandani joins Equifax from Pine Labs, where he served as president of the issuing business and oversaw operations across India, Southeast Asia, EMEA and the United States, according to the company statement.





His earlier roles include regional managing director for India and South Asia at CRIF, managing director and chief executive of CRIF High Mark, and senior positions at BankBazaar, Visa, Experian and American Express.





The company said his experience spans scaling credit bureaus and driving digital transformation using AI-driven analytics and identity solutions.





Focus on financial inclusion and digital trust





Commenting on his appointment, Chandani said he aims to leverage Equifax’s global capabilities to build more inclusive, transparent and secure financial ecosystems across India and emerging markets.





He added that his focus will be on strengthening digital trust leadership while expanding risk, analytics and identity solutions to support businesses and consumers.



Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, plays a central role in enabling decision-making for financial institutions, businesses and government agencies.





In India, the company operates one of the country’s largest credit data ecosystems, with more than 2.1 billion tradelines and over 7,000 banking and non-banking clients, according to the company statement.





The leadership change comes at a time when demand for data-driven risk assessment, identity solutions and AI-enabled analytics is rising across financial services, particularly in emerging markets.