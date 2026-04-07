Neha Saxena Shenoy joins Emaar India to lead people strategy

Emaar India has appointed Neha Saxena Shenoy as Chief Human Resources Officer, in a move aimed at strengthening its people strategy as the real estate developer scales operations across key Indian markets.





The company said Shenoy will lead the HR agenda with a focus on talent strategy, leadership development, organisational transformation and building a high-performance culture aligned with business growth.





SENIOR HR LEADER JOINS AT A GROWTH PHASE





Shenoy joins Emaar India from Info Edge India, where she served as Executive Vice President and worked on people strategy and organisational effectiveness across business units.





Before that, she was Deputy CHRO at Cairn Oil and Gas, where she led talent strategy, employee experience, HR shared services, and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for a large workforce.





Her appointment comes as companies in capital-intensive sectors, including real estate and infrastructure, place greater emphasis on leadership pipelines and workforce capability to support expansion plans.





Shenoy has held senior HR leadership roles across multiple industries. She served as Human Resources Director at Honeywell, leading HR strategy for several large business units.





At Reckitt, she worked on global diversity and inclusion initiatives and leadership development across geographies. Earlier, she held HR roles at Microsoft and Adobe, partnering with leadership teams on workforce strategy and business alignment.





She also worked at GE in talent development, diversity and university relations, and began her career with Fidelity Investments and Larsen & Toubro in HR generalist and talent development roles.





ORGANISATIONAL CAPABILITY IN FOCUS





The appointment signals Emaar India’s intent to deepen organisational capability as competition intensifies in the property market and execution cycles tighten. HR leaders in the sector are increasingly being tasked with improving retention, building leadership depth and aligning culture with business performance.





With hiring quality and execution speed becoming critical differentiators, the company’s HR strategy will be closely watched as it enters its next phase of growth.