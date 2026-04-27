Nitu Samra steps in as interim CEO at Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport has appointed Nitu Samra as interim Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition at a critical stage of the greenfield airport’s development.





Her appointment follows the exit of founding CEO Christoph Schnellmann, who was denied mandatory security clearance required for senior airport roles under Indian aviation regulations, India Today reported. Schnellmann has since moved to a board-level position.





Clearance rules trigger leadership change





Under rules set by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, senior positions at international airports require security approval. The absence of such clearance created a compliance gap, prompting the transition in leadership as the project approaches its operational phase, according to India Today.





The development highlights the regulatory sensitivities governing key infrastructure projects, particularly in aviation where security approvals are mandatory.





Insider takes charge during final phase





Samra, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of Noida International Airport Limited since 2021, steps into the role with prior involvement in the project’s financial planning and operational structuring, according to India Today.





Her elevation is seen as a continuity move, placing an internal executive familiar with stakeholders and project dynamics at the helm during a sensitive transition period.





She brings over two decades of experience spanning finance, corporate management and infrastructure. Her previous roles include positions at Fidelity International, LeasePlan India and India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation.





Focus on compliance and coordination





As interim CEO, Samra’s immediate priority is to ensure that the airport meets all regulatory and compliance requirements ahead of launch, according to India Today. This includes coordination with aviation authorities, managing approvals and aligning public and private stakeholders.





The airport is being developed with involvement from the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International AG, requiring close coordination across multiple entities.





Project outlook and next steps





The leadership change comes as the airport transitions from construction to operational readiness, a phase that demands strict adherence to safety, regulatory and administrative protocols.





Once operational, Noida International Airport is expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s aviation hub and strengthen connectivity in northern India.





The interim appointment places execution and regulatory compliance at the forefront, with Samra’s performance likely to shape longer-term leadership decisions as the project moves closer to launch.