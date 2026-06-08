Niva Bupa names Priyanka Sharma as Senior Vice President, Talent and Sustainability

Niva Bupa Health Insurance has elevated Priyanka Sharma to the position of Senior Vice President & Head – Talent Management, HRBP & Sustainability, expanding her leadership responsibilities across key people and organisational functions.





The appointment marks the latest leadership move within the health insurance company as it continues to strengthen its talent management, leadership development and employee experience initiatives. According to a company statement, Sharma's elevation takes effect following more than four years with the organisation.





Expanded mandate across talent and sustainability





Before her promotion, Sharma served as Vice President & Head – Talent, HRBP and Sustainability at Niva Bupa.





In her new role, she will be responsible for several strategic areas, including:





Talent management strategy

Human Resource Business Partnering (HRBP)

Leadership development programmes

Employee engagement initiatives

Sustainability agenda





The expanded mandate places Sharma at the centre of the company's efforts to strengthen workforce capabilities while supporting broader organisational priorities.





Four years of leadership at Niva Bupa





According to the company, Sharma has played a significant role in shaping several people-focused initiatives during her tenure.





Her contributions have included:





Building a high-performance culture

Enhancing the employee experience

Strengthening leadership pipelines

Supporting business growth through strategic HR interventions





The company credited her work with helping align talent priorities with business objectives during a period of growth and transformation.





Nearly two decades of HR experience





Sharma brings around 20 years of human resources experience spanning multiple industries and organisational environments.





Prior to joining Niva Bupa, she held senior HR leadership positions at:





Schneider Electric

Amway India





Her experience covers talent management, business partnering, leadership development and organisational effectiveness, areas that have become increasingly important as companies navigate evolving workforce expectations and rapid changes in the world of work.





Growing focus on leadership and workforce development





The elevation comes at a time when organisations across sectors are placing greater emphasis on leadership readiness, employee engagement and long-term talent sustainability.





Companies are increasingly investing in workforce capabilities, succession planning and culture-building initiatives as competition for skilled talent intensifies and employee expectations continue to evolve.





At Niva Bupa, Sharma's expanded responsibilities indicate a continued focus on strengthening leadership pipelines and building organisational capability while integrating sustainability priorities into the broader people agenda.





As the health insurance sector undergoes rapid change driven by technology, customer expectations and workforce transformation, talent leadership is becoming an increasingly important component of long-term business strategy. Sharma's appointment positions her to play a central role in shaping that agenda for the company in the years ahead.