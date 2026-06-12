NTPC appoints Premlata as Executive Director (HR)

NTPC Limited has appointed Premlata as Executive Director (HR), entrusting the long-serving human resources leader with a key role in shaping the people agenda at India's largest power generation company.





The appointment comes after a career spanning more than 30 years across NTPC and its associated organisations, during which she held a series of progressively senior HR leadership positions covering talent management, employee relations, organisational effectiveness, workforce planning and leadership development.





Her elevation reflects NTPC's continued emphasis on internal leadership development and succession planning, with a seasoned people leader taking charge of the organisation's human resources function at a time when workforce transformation is becoming increasingly important across the energy sector.





A leadership journey built within the NTPC ecosystem





Premlata's appointment represents the culmination of a long professional journey within NTPC.





She began her career with the company as an Executive Trainee (Personnel) and subsequently advanced through multiple leadership positions across the organisation.





Over the years, she served in roles including:





• Officer (HR)

• Senior Manager (HR)

• AGM (HR)

• Additional General Manager (HR)

• General Manager (Regional Head of HR)

• Chief General Manager (Regional Head of HR)





Her progression through the organisation has provided extensive exposure to industrial relations, workforce management, organisational development and HR strategy within one of India's largest public sector enterprises.





Experience across NTPC and NSPCL





Prior to becoming Executive Director (HR), Premlata served as Chief General Manager (Regional Head of HR), Western Region-II, NTPC Limited, while also holding the position of Chief Human Resources Officer at NSPCL.





In those roles, she was responsible for leading strategic HR initiatives across the region, including:





• Workforce planning

• Talent management

• Employee engagement

• Organisational development

• Leadership capability building

• Human resource strategy execution





Her responsibilities placed her at the centre of people management initiatives across key operations within the NTPC network.





A significant part of her leadership experience was developed at NSPCL (NTPC-SAIL Power Company Limited), where she served as CHRO and led programmes focused on HR transformation, performance management, capability building and employee engagement.





Bringing three decades of HR expertise to the role





Throughout her career, Premlata has built expertise across several critical areas of human resource management.





According to details of her professional journey, her experience includes:





• Talent development

• Employee relations

• Performance management

• Organisational effectiveness

• Workforce development

• Industrial relations

• Leadership development

• HR strategy





The breadth of this experience is particularly relevant for large infrastructure and energy organisations that manage extensive workforces across multiple locations and operational environments.





Her familiarity with NTPC's culture, operating model and workforce challenges is expected to provide continuity as the company continues to evolve its people practices.





HR assumes greater strategic importance in the energy sector





The appointment comes as energy companies increasingly focus on leadership pipelines, future workforce capabilities and organisational agility.





The power sector is undergoing significant transformation driven by digitalisation, sustainability priorities and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure. These shifts are creating new workforce requirements and placing greater emphasis on leadership development and skills building.





As Executive Director (HR), Premlata will be expected to support these priorities while advancing NTPC's broader people strategy and organisational excellence agenda.





Her extensive experience across both NTPC and NSPCL positions her to oversee initiatives related to workforce transformation, talent development and leadership capability enhancement.





Supporting the next phase of NTPC's growth





Founded in 1975, NTPC Limited has grown into India's largest power generation utility, with an installed capacity exceeding 89 GW and operations spanning thermal, hydro, nuclear and renewable energy.





The company has also diversified into areas including power trading, consultancy, training, rural electrification and coal mining.





As NTPC continues to expand its role in India's energy transition, leadership development and workforce readiness are expected to remain central priorities.





Premlata's appointment adds another chapter to a career built entirely within the NTPC ecosystem and places an experienced HR leader at the forefront of the company's people and organisational development agenda.