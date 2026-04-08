Numeros Motors appoints Arun Srivastava as CEO for growth phase

Numeros Motors has appointed Arun Srivastava as chief executive officer, marking a leadership transition as the electric vehicle maker prepares for its next phase of expansion.





Srivastava assumed the role on 2 April 2026, succeeding founder Shreyas Shibulal, who will remain on the board and continue to guide the company’s strategic direction.





Leadership shift as company eyes scale





The appointment signals a shift from early-stage buildout to growth and scale. Numeros Motors said Srivastava will oversee operations, sales, investments, partnerships and product strategy, with a focus on expanding its electric two-wheeler business and strengthening market reach.





Shibulal noted that the company has spent the past few years building its core capabilities and will now prioritise scaling, while staying aligned with its founding vision.





Industry veteran takes charge





Srivastava brings over two decades of experience across the automobile and industrial sectors. He most recently served as Business Head and Group Strategy Leader at Greaves Group, which operates the Ampere electric scooter brand.





An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, he has led business incubation and growth initiatives, positioning him to steer Numeros Motors through its next stage of development.





Focus on growth and accessibility





Commenting on his appointment, Srivastava said the company has built a strong foundation with reliable, India-focused products and an efficient service model.





He added that his immediate priority would be to accelerate growth and improve accessibility for customers, reflecting a shift towards wider adoption and operational scale.





Positioning in a competitive EV market





The leadership change comes at a time when India’s electric vehicle market is evolving rapidly, with rising demand for sustainable mobility and increasing competition across segments.





Numeros Motors is seeking to strengthen its position in this landscape by combining product reliability with expanded reach and execution capability.





With a seasoned industry executive at the helm, Numeros Motors appears to be entering a more execution-focused phase. The transition underscores a broader trend among EV startups, where founders hand over operational leadership to scale businesses in a competitive and fast-moving market.