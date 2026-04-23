Optiv names Nupur Bedi senior HR director for India operations

Optiv has appointed Nupur Bedi as senior HR director and HR leader for India, as the cybersecurity company strengthens its leadership bench to support expansion in the region.





The move places Bedi in charge of the company’s people strategy in India at a time when organisations are recalibrating workforce models to align with digital and security-led growth.





Focus on talent and leadership pipeline





In her new role, Bedi will oversee talent management, leadership development and organisational transformation initiatives across India. Her mandate includes building leadership capability and strengthening talent pipelines to support business priorities in a fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape.





The appointment reflects Optiv’s emphasis on aligning workforce strategy with its broader growth agenda, particularly as India continues to serve as a key hub for talent and operations.





Cross-industry HR experience





Bedi brings experience across multiple global organisations, having held senior HR roles at companies including Abbott, General Mills, Novartis, L’Oréal and GE Capital, BW Online Bureau reported. Her career has spanned strategic human resources, organisational design and transformation across geographies.





Her background in managing large-scale talent frameworks and leadership programmes is expected to support Optiv’s efforts to scale operations while maintaining organisational coherence.





Expansion context





The leadership addition comes as companies in the cybersecurity and technology services space intensify hiring and capability-building to keep pace with rising demand for digital resilience and security solutions.





India remains central to these strategies, offering access to skilled talent and serving as a base for global delivery and innovation functions.



Bedi’s appointment signals a continued focus on embedding structured HR practices into Optiv’s expansion plans. The effectiveness of this strategy will hinge on execution, particularly in building leadership depth and sustaining talent pipelines in a competitive hiring environment.