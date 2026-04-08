Pallavi Poddar appointed CHRO at Knauf India to strengthen HR function

Knauf India has appointed Pallavi Poddar as Chief Human Resources Officer, as the building materials company looks to strengthen its people function and organisational capabilities, according to company information.





In her new role, Poddar will lead the company’s HR strategy across talent transformation, leadership development and organisational effectiveness, with a focus on building a high-performance culture aligned to business growth.





The appointment reflects Knauf India’s intent to deepen its focus on people-centric transformation as it expands its operations and market presence.





Poddar will oversee key areas including operations, talent development, and culture-building initiatives, aimed at supporting the company’s next phase of growth.





Brings multi-sector HR leadership experience





Poddar brings over two decades of experience across the industrial and manufacturing sectors. She most recently served as CHRO at Fenesta Windows, where she led enterprise-wide talent strategy and partnered with business leaders on transformation initiatives.





Before that, she was Regional HR Director for India, the Middle East and Africa at Ingersoll Rand, where she drove HR strategy across the region, focusing on organisational design, talent management and change leadership.





Her earlier roles include leadership positions at Schneider Electric and Nestlé, as well as experience at Saint-Gobain, where she worked on talent acquisition, performance management and HR processes for manufacturing operations.





She also held an entrepreneurial role as Director at ASESA Talent Partners.



Poddar holds an MBA in Human Resources from the Symbiosis Center for Management and Human Resource Development.





The leadership appointment comes at a time when companies are increasingly investing in strong HR leadership to drive transformation and scale. For Knauf India, the move signals a sharper focus on aligning talent strategy with business expansion in a competitive and evolving market.